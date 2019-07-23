PM360's 2019 December Innovations Issue Open For Submissions

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360 established its annual Innovations Issue eight years ago to provide the industry with its first-ever guide to all things innovative throughout pharma, medical device, biotech, diagnostics, and all of the agencies and vendors that serve those industries. Published in December, this must-read resource covers the most innovative companies, startups, divisions, products, services, and strategies from the past year. Ultimately, it provides readers with an overview of the latest offerings and strategies that help make their job easier.

"This 2019 year-end guide will provide the industry with the perfect resource to get 2020 started off informed and ready for success. It will provide companies with the newest and best 'need to know' advancements that can help differentiate their brands and place their companies at the industry's leading edge," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "Not only is this a can't-miss issue to read, but it is the one issue that innovative companies will want to be a part of."

Submissions must fit into one of six categories:

Companies (any company is eligible to enter, but they must detail what they have done over the past year that makes them truly innovative)

(any company is eligible to enter, but they must detail what they have done over the past year that makes them truly innovative) Startups (a startup is defined by a new company formed within the last 5 years, but they will be evaluated on their most recent work)

(a startup is defined by a new company formed within the last 5 years, but they will be evaluated on their most recent work) Divisions (any offshoot or part of a company that was developed within the last 16 months to solve a particular problem or challenge the industry is facing)

(any offshoot or part of a company that was developed within the last 16 months to solve a particular problem or challenge the industry is facing) Products (new software, apps, drug delivery devices, or anything else designed within the last year to help advance the life sciences industry or help those within the industry to be more successful)

(new software, apps, drug delivery devices, or anything else designed within the last year to help advance the life sciences industry or help those within the industry to be more successful) Services (new offerings from companies developed within the last year that makes the jobs of those in the life sciences easier)

(new offerings from companies developed within the last year that makes the jobs of those in the life sciences easier) Strategies (never-before-tried approaches that are changing how the industry operates)

Submissions must be made by Wednesday, October 16, 2019. To learn more about the submission criteria and to submit your innovations, go to: www.pm360online.com/innovations-issue-2019.

Submissions cost $195 per entry, but every fourth submission is free. There is no limit on the number of submissions that a company can make.

For more information, contact Andrew Matthius, Senior Editor, PM360, at 646-300-8113 or andrew.matthius@pm360online.com.

