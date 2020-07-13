PM360's 2020 December Innovations Issue Open For Submissions

NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation has played a big part during the COVID-19 pandemic as companies in the life sciences, healthcare, and tech industry have worked and collaborated on solutions to help contain the spread of the virus, keep patients and doctors informed, allow businesses to continue to operate, and so much more. As always, PM360's December issue is dedicated to highlighting the best innovations and most innovative companies our industry has to offer.

PM360 established this annual Innovations Issue nine years ago to provide the industry with its first-ever guide to all things innovative throughout pharma, medical device, biotech, diagnostics, and all of the agencies and vendors that serve those industries. Ultimately, it provides readers with an overview of the latest offerings and strategies that help make their job easier. This industry guide will be especially crucial heading into 2021 as companies look for innovative solutions and partners to help deal with the pandemic and its lasting impact.

However, the issue will not only be limited to COVID-19-related innovations. Submissions can focus on any kind of innovation in one of six categories:

Companies (any company is eligible to enter, but they must detail what they have done over the past year that makes them truly innovative)

(any company is eligible to enter, but they must detail what they have done over the past year that makes them truly innovative) Startups (a startup is defined by a new company formed within the last 5 years, but they will be evaluated on their most recent work)

(a startup is defined by a new company formed within the last 5 years, but they will be evaluated on their most recent work) Divisions (any offshoot or part of a company that was developed within the last 16 months to solve a particular problem or challenge the industry is facing)

(any offshoot or part of a company that was developed within the last 16 months to solve a particular problem or challenge the industry is facing) Products (new software, apps, drug delivery devices, or anything else designed within the past year to help advance the life sciences industry or help those within the industry to be more successful)

(new software, apps, drug delivery devices, or anything else designed within the past year to help advance the life sciences industry or help those within the industry to be more successful) Services (new offerings from companies developed within the past year that makes the jobs of those in the life sciences easier)

(new offerings from companies developed within the past year that makes the jobs of those in the life sciences easier) Strategies (never-before-tried approaches that are changing how the industry operates)

The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, September 30, 2020. However, PM360 will continue to accept entries until Oct. 14, but an additional $150 late will be applied to any entry after Sept. 30.

To learn more about the submission criteria and to submit your innovations, go to: www.pm360online.com/innovations-issue.

For more information, contact Andrew Matthius, Senior Editor, PM360, at 646-300-8113 or [email protected].

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

