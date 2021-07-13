PM360's 2021 December Innovations Issue Open For Submissions

NEW YORK, July, 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While "innovate or die" may be true for all industries, no where may that statement be as crucial than in the life sciences where innovation can often mean the difference between life and death. While we saw that first-hand last year how innovation from the life sciences helped to save lives, get us through the global pandemic, and get us back to something resembling normal, the truth is innovation will always remain at the heart of this industry. And PM360, a leading life sciences marketing industry trade publication, recognizes all of the innovation this industry has to offer in its annual December Innovations Issue.

PM360 established this annual issue 10 years ago to provide the industry with its first-ever guide to the latest advancements throughout pharma, medical device, biotech, diagnostics, and all of the agencies and vendors that serve those industries. Ultimately, it provides readers with an overview of the latest offerings and strategies that are on the leading edge of science, research, commercialization, marketing, and more.

Submissions can focus on any kind of innovation in one of six categories:

Companies (any company is eligible to enter, but they must detail what they have done over the past year that makes them truly innovative)

(any company is eligible to enter, but they must detail what they have done over the past year that makes them truly innovative) Startups (a startup is defined by a new company formed within the last 5 years, but they will be evaluated on their most recent work)

(a startup is defined by a new company formed within the last 5 years, but they will be evaluated on their most recent work) Divisions (any offshoot or part of a company that was developed within the last 16 months to solve a particular problem or challenge the industry is facing)

(any offshoot or part of a company that was developed within the last 16 months to solve a particular problem or challenge the industry is facing) Products (new software, apps, drug delivery devices, or anything else designed within the past year to help advance the life sciences industry or help those within the industry to be more successful)

(new software, apps, drug delivery devices, or anything else designed within the past year to help advance the life sciences industry or help those within the industry to be more successful) Services (new offerings from companies developed within the past year that makes the jobs of those in the life sciences easier)

(new offerings from companies developed within the past year that makes the jobs of those in the life sciences easier) Strategies (never-before-tried approaches that are changing how the industry operates)

The early deadline for submissions is Friday, October 1 at 11:59 pm EST. However, we will continue to accept entries until Oct. 20 at 11:59: EST, but an additional $150 late will be applied to any entry after Oct. 1.

To learn more about the submission criteria and to submit your innovations, go to: www.pm360online.com/innovations-issue.

For more information, contact Andrew Matthius, Senior Editor, PM360, at 646-300-8113 or [email protected].

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

