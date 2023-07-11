PM360's NEWLY EXPANDED 2023 DECEMBER INNOVATIONS ISSUE IS OPEN FOR SUBMISSIONS

The annual guide to innovation in healthcare and the life sciences is expanding with 15 new categories that span more areas within those industries.

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the previous 11 years, PM360, a leading life sciences marketing industry trade publication, has published its annual Innovations Issue in December to serve as the go-to guide of the latest innovations made within pharma, medical device, biotech, diagnostics, and the various partners serving those industries. But this year, the company is expanding the issue to feature more sectors within the life sciences and healthcare to highlight more of the innovations shaping these industries.

Now, the publication is looking for submissions of any form of innovation in one of 16 categories:

Life Sciences Providers/Health Systems Telehealth/Telemedicine Payers/Insurance Companies Consumer Tech and Wellness Health Technology Non-Consumer Marketing Technology Digital Therapeutics Metaverse Employee Acquisition, Development, and Programs Clinical Trials Data and Cybersecurity Artificial Intelligence Core Business Processes Sustainability Startups

Submissions in the above categories may include companies within those spaces or individual products, programs, services, technology, etc. To learn more about each category and to submit your innovations, go to: www.pm360online.com/innovations-issue.

Ultimately, any submission should detail what makes it innovative, how the innovation is positively impacting the industry, and any results or statistics that can demonstrate the effectiveness of the innovation.

The early deadline for submissions is Friday, September 29 at 11:59 pm EST. However, entries can continue to be submitted until Oct. 20 at 11:59: EST, but an additional $235 late fee will be applied to any entry after Sept. 29.

For more information, contact Andrew Matthius, Senior Editor, PM360, at 646-300-8113 or [email protected].

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

Contact:

Andrew Matthius

Senior Editor, PM360

646-300-8113

[email protected]

SOURCE PM360