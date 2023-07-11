PM360's NEWLY EXPANDED 2023 DECEMBER INNOVATIONS ISSUE IS OPEN FOR SUBMISSIONS

News provided by

PM360

11 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

The annual guide to innovation in healthcare and the life sciences is expanding with 15 new categories that span more areas within those industries.

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the previous 11 years, PM360, a leading life sciences marketing industry trade publication, has published its annual Innovations Issue in December to serve as the go-to guide of the latest innovations made within pharma, medical device, biotech, diagnostics, and the various partners serving those industries. But this year, the company is expanding the issue to feature more sectors within the life sciences and healthcare to highlight more of the innovations shaping these industries.  

Now, the publication is looking for submissions of any form of innovation in one of 16 categories:

  1. Life Sciences
  2. Providers/Health Systems
  3. Telehealth/Telemedicine
  4. Payers/Insurance Companies
  5. Consumer Tech and Wellness
  6. Health Technology Non-Consumer
  7. Marketing Technology
  8. Digital Therapeutics
  9. Metaverse
  10. Employee Acquisition, Development, and Programs
  11. Clinical Trials
  12. Data and Cybersecurity
  13. Artificial Intelligence
  14. Core Business Processes
  15. Sustainability
  16. Startups

Submissions in the above categories may include companies within those spaces or individual products, programs, services, technology, etc. To learn more about each category and to submit your innovations, go to: www.pm360online.com/innovations-issue.

Ultimately, any submission should detail what makes it innovative, how the innovation is positively impacting the industry, and any results or statistics that can demonstrate the effectiveness of the innovation.  

The early deadline for submissions is Friday, September 29 at 11:59 pm EST. However, entries can continue to be submitted until Oct. 20 at 11:59: EST, but an additional $235 late fee will be applied to any entry after Sept. 29.

For more information, contact Andrew Matthius, Senior Editor, PM360, at 646-300-8113 or [email protected].

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

Contact:
Andrew Matthius
Senior Editor, PM360
646-300-8113
[email protected]

SOURCE PM360

Also from this source

PM360 NOW ACCEPTING ENTRIES FOR 2024 PHARMA CHOICE AWARDS

PM360 Announces Winners of The Ninth Annual ELITE 100 Awards

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.