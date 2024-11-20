PMB & The Springs Living Announce Grand Opening for a 360,000 SF | 12-Story Senior Living Community on the Vancouver Waterfront

The Springs at The Waterfront in in Vancouver, WA. is a 360,000 SF senior living community developed by PMB. Post this

"I can't say enough about The Springs Living team. Their commitment to the partnership and culture provided an incredible atmosphere to help execute their vision," says Jake Rohe, Managing Partner and President for PMB. "This community will have a massive impact on so many residents and families, and we're honored to be a small part of it. We, collectively, accomplished a lot during this 5+ year process and developed some great friendships along the way. That's what it's all about. Doing great work with people you respect and admire."

PMB, a leading healthcare real estate developer, joint ventured with The Springs Living to introduce this new, high-end urban senior living option at the well-established master plan, which builds off The Springs Living's recent success in Lake Oswego, Ore. The Master Plan at Vancouver Waterfront is 32 acres in total and includes 7 acres of parks, residential apartments, office, hotels, and walkable retail and restaurants. Situated along the south-facing riverfront, residents and visitors have easy access to top restaurants, wine tasting rooms, and a half-mile waterfront path that is ideal for strolling and outdoor activities. The Springs at The Waterfront provides a mix of independent living, assisted living, and memory care apartments that feature stunning views of the Columbia River and surrounding mountains. Interior spaces are warm and inviting and feature high-end amenities and services suitable to an urban setting, including secure underground parking.

"We have taken everything we've learned over the past 30 years and poured it into The Springs at The Waterfront," said Fee Stubblefield, founder and CEO of The Springs Living. "The result is more than just a beautiful environment. It's full of energy and a great place to thrive. It's our staff that truly makes the difference."

Where tradition meets innovation, The Springs at The Waterfront features a spa and wellness center, indoor pool and spa, and multiple dining venues that reflect the company's Art of Delicious philosophy using local and fresh ingredients. Inside the community, Fancho's Public House offers residents casual fare and a full bar overlooking the waterfront park and Columbia River. The Springs at The Waterfront provides a continuum of care options for its residents, including 182 independent living units, 48 assisted living units, and 20 memory care units.

"It has been a rare privilege to work with a partner like The Springs Living who has the vision and courage to reshape industry standards and elevate the expectations for senior living." says Bill Jencks, Design Lead and SVP for PMB, "From the stunning 9th-floor roof terrace, gardens, and putting green, to the private wine lockers and exceptional dining options, this community combines sophisticated design with personalized care for healthy aging in a way that is truly unparalleled."

"We are thrilled to reach this milestone in the project and to begin welcoming residents into their new homes, "says Nolan Weinberg, VP of Development for PMB. "This project has been years in the making, and its success is a testament to the dedication, expertise, and collaboration of everyone involved. We are grateful to have such an amazing partner in The Springs Living and look forward to continuing the partnership for many years. The Springs at The Waterfront will be an impactful project for the community, providing a unique and elevated resident experience for older adults and further enriching the dynamic Vancouver Waterfront area."

The community is creating over 100 jobs in Washington State to serve 300+ residents. At The Springs at the Waterfront, a resident's lifestyle is supported as the individual ages. Residents can enjoy their lifestyle whether they are completely independent, need more assistance with daily needs, or require a personalized memory care plan. About 50% of the units have already been reserved, and the community is currently accepting new reservations. For more information, contact Candice Marks with The Springs Living [email protected].

San Diego-based PMB led the development of the project, the community design was created by Portland-based GBD Architects, and the contractor is Howard S. Wright, a Balfour Beatty company based in Portland, Ore. Capital partners include Harrison St., Huntington Bank, City National Bank, Comerica Bank and First National Bank.

About PMB

PMB is a purpose-driven healthcare real estate developer with a mission to improve healthcare delivery, effect change, and positively impact communities. Our company is 100 percent focused on healthcare real estate across the continuum of care including behavioral health, life sciences, ambulatory care centers, medical office buildings, inpatient hospitals, post-acute hospitals, senior living communities, and parking structures. PMB has developed over 130 facilities to date representing over 6 million square feet. The firm owns and manages 70 medical facilities comprising over 5.5 million square feet. For more information, please visit our website at www.pmbllc.com .

