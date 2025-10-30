PMB, El Camino Health and Lifepoint Rehabilitation celebrate the Steel Topping-Out on El Camino Health Rehabilitation Hospital

The El Camino Health Rehabilitation Hospital is a state-of-the-art inpatient rehabilitation facility that will expand access to specialized care in a setting built specifically to support healing and recovery. Located at 1027 West El Camino Real, the 64,000 square-foot, 52-bed, HCAI 1 project is designed with a patient-centered approach that will provide a safe and therapeutic environment for individuals in need of comprehensive rehabilitation services. Committed to delivering high-quality care, the facility will integrate the latest advancements in technology and research to enhance patient recovery and outcomes and is the latest example of El Camino Health's continued strategic growth within the Bay Area.

"This project reflects the kind of work we're passionate about, creating spaces that provide access to high-quality rehabilitation care," says Nolan Weinberg, SVP of Development at PMB. "We are proud to celebrate this incredible milestone alongside our partners and would like to express our appreciation to the design and construction professionals who made it possible."

Scheduled to start taking patients in the spring of 2027, this new inpatient rehabilitation facility will feature 52 all-private rooms with full bathrooms, including specialty care patient rooms. It will provide acute adult inpatient care for individuals recovering from strokes, spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries, and other severe conditions. Key clinical services will include physical and occupational therapies, speech pathology services, and specialized programs dedicated to neurological, stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury and amputation rehabilitation.

A key feature of the new hospital will be a secured brain injury unit with private dining and a dedicated therapy gym. Additionally, while in treatment, patients will benefit from large interdisciplinary gyms and a therapeutic courtyard featuring golf, gardens and varied surfaces designed to enhance mobility training. The facility will also include a transitional living apartment, designed to simulate a residential environment, where patients can practice daily living tasks in preparation for a smooth transition back home. El Camino Health will provide a suite of ancillary and support services, including laboratory services, radiology, security, employee health, medical staff credentialing, biomedical engineering, and managed care contracting.

"The El Camino Health Rehabilitation Hospital allows us to expand access to high-quality rehabilitation services and further solidifies El Camino Health's growing reputation as Silicon Valley's healthcare partner of choice," said Andreu Reall, vice president of strategy at El Camino Health. "This new facility is not just about providing rehabilitation services while patients are in treatment—it's about supporting them beyond their stay. With dedicated transitional services, we aim to help patients regain independence and successfully return to their everyday lives."

The team for the project includes PMB as developer, Material Design Architects as architect, Truebeck as design-builder.

