PMB and Sharp Rees-Stealy celebrate the grand opening of the new 75,000 square-foot medical outpatient building in Chula Vista, California

With its larger footprint and modernized clinical spaces, the state-of-the-art medical center enhances access to primary, urgent, specialty and rehabilitation care. In addition, the 127,000-square-foot parking structure with 375 stalls provides convenient access including a second-floor pedestrian bridge that connects the parking structure to the medical center.

"It has been an incredibly rewarding partnership with Sharp Rees-Stealy and a privilege providing our expertise towards Sharp's mission. This project not only serves the Chula Vista and greater South Bay communities but also exemplifies the vision for Chula Vista's Urban Core District. Additionally, some PMB employees and their families will be using this facility, making the delivery of this project extra special for our team," said Pietro Martinez, AIA, VP of Design and Construction at PMB.

Bringing comprehensive care under one roof, the 75,000-square-foot facility replaces two existing sites: Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista and Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy. New and enhanced programs include:

FIRST FLOOR

Expanded Urgent Care Center

Expanded Imaging Services including Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray

Expanded Laboratory Services

Full-Service Pharmacy

SECOND FLOOR

Family Medicine

Internal Medicine

Occupational Medicine

Diabetes Education and Nutrition

THIRD FLOOR

Allergy

Cardiology

Endocrinology

Pulmonology

Nephrology

Neurology

Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy

Rheumatology

Sports Medicine/Orthopedic Medicine

Situated in a prime location in the Chula Vista Center Mall at 480 H St., the new project is adjacent to other medical campus services and surrounding retail amenities. Plus, it is conveniently located alongside the I-5 freeway, significantly contributing to the overall accessibility of the building.

"PMB is honored to have played a role in bringing this project to life. Expanding access to medical care as the South Bay community grows is essential," said Mark Toothacre, Managing Partner and President of PMB. "Our relationship with Sharp HealthCare goes back to the 1970s and we are proud to continue this long-term relationship with Sharp-Rees Stealy. Our project team and subcontractors for this project have worked diligently to reach this point and have faced innumerable obstacles and challenges that we have met and overcome together to get us to this exciting day."

Partners on the project include HGW as architect, Pacific Building Group, as general contractor, and Solaris Community Capital as New Market Tax Credit consultant, and Chase New Markets Corporation, Civic Community Partners, and Border Communities as New Market Tax Credit lenders.

About PMB

PMB is a purpose-driven healthcare real estate developer with a mission to improve healthcare delivery, effect change, and positively impact communities. Our company is 100 percent focused on healthcare real estate across the continuum of care including behavioral health, life sciences, ambulatory care centers, medical office buildings, inpatient hospitals, post-acute hospitals, senior living facilities, and parking structures. PMB has developed over 130 facilities to date representing approximately 6.5 million square feet. The firm owns and manages 70 medical facilities comprising over 5.5 million square feet. For more information, please visit our website at www.pmbllc.com.

