PMB Project, Abrazo Health Litchfield Medical Building, Named 2025 HREI Insights™ Award Finalist

"PMB is grateful to be named a finalist for the HREI awards, which recognize the strong partnerships and collective commitment behind this extremely unique project," said Jake Dinnen, Partner and EVP of Development at PMB. "This development was strategically designed to address community needs by integrating inpatient and outpatient services under one roof. By unifying these services, the facility extends the hospital campus, enhances care coordination, and supports a seamless patient-centered continuum of care."

The 46,000 square-foot healthcare space features Goodyear's first combination of medical offices and inpatient rehabilitation programs housed in a single environment. Situated in a prime location in the Palm Valley Shopping center at 1355 N Litchfield Road, the new project is adjacent to other medical campus services and surrounding retail amenities. Plus, it is conveniently located alongside the I-10 freeway significantly contributing to the overall accessibility of the building.

The new health center provides advanced healthcare including inpatient rehabilitation services, internal medicine, cardiology, and hospitalists. The 24 inpatient rehabilitation beds will provide a broad range of rehabilitation services and care to patients recovering from strokes, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, orthopedic injuries, neurological conditions, trauma and more.

In the last 9 years, PMB's projects have been named finalists 19 times, ten of which won top project awards in the previous years of the HREI Insights Awards program including PMB's Former Managing Partner and Senior Strategic Advisor, Mark Toothacre, as Healthcare Real Estate Executive of the Year in 2020.

The HREI Insights Awards are the only national awards dedicated to recognizing excellence in the areas of HRE development and executive leadership. The awards are presented by HREI, the first and only national magazine entirely devoted to covering healthcare real estate development, financing and investment.

Partners on the project include Abrazo Health as healthcare partner, Devenney Group as architect, Haydon, as general contractor, PMB Real Estate Services as property manager and Siemens as the financing partner.

About PMB

PMB is a purpose-driven healthcare real estate developer with a mission to improve healthcare delivery, effect change, and positively impact communities. Our company is 100 percent focused on healthcare real estate across the continuum of care including medical outpatient buildings, inpatient rehabilitation facilities, behavioral health centers, seniors living communities, life sciences complexes and parking structures. PMB has developed over 130 projects to date representing approximately $6.5 billion dollars and 6.5 million square feet. The firm owns and manages over 70 medical facilities comprising over 5.5 million square feet. For more information, please visit our website at www.pmbllc.com.

