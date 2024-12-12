PMB and Abrazo Health celebrate the steel topping-out on the first combination medical building and inpatient rehabilitation facility in Goodyear, Arizona

PMB and Abrazo Health celebrate the steel topping-out on the 1st combination MOB and IRF in Goodyear, AZ Post this

A tradition in major construction projects and infrastructure works, the topping-out ceremony commemorates the tremendous efforts of construction professionals and the entire team. The ceremony included the placing of an evergreen tree and a U.S. flag upon the structure. The pinnacle of the topping out ceremony took place when the final piece of steel, signed by all project team members, was hoisted into place and secured by the ironworkers. Construction work on the Abrazo Health Litchfield Medical Building is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

The new medical building will feature Goodyear's first combination of medical offices and inpatient rehabilitation programs housed in a single environment. Situated in a prime location in the Palm Valley Shopping center at 1355 N Litchfield Road, the new project is adjacent to other medical campus services and surrounding retail amenities. Plus, it is conveniently located alongside the I-10 freeway significantly contributing to the overall accessibility of the building.

The new health center will provide advanced healthcare including inpatient rehabilitation services, internal medicine, cardiology, and hospitalists. The 24 inpatient rehabilitation beds will provide a broad range of rehabilitation services and care to patients recovering from strokes, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, orthopedic injuries, neurological conditions, trauma and more.

"Reaching the topping out stage for the new facility reflects the dedication and hard work of the entire project team, as well as the strong collaboration with our partners," said Jake Dinnen, EVP and Partner of PMB. "The ceremony provided an excellent opportunity to celebrate progress. We look forward to completing the construction and seeing the positive impact the services within this building will have on patients, families, and staff across the west valley."

Currently the building consists of 27,000 square feet leased by Abrazo Health, 5,000 square feet by Medcure, 7,500 square feet by Arizona Desert ENT Specialists and with 6,500 square feet of 1st floor space available for lease. For leasing information please contact Jake Dinnen at 1(858)794-1900.

Partners on the project include Devenney Group as architect, Haydon, as general contractor, PMB Real Estate Services as property manager and Siemens as the financing partner.

PMB is a purpose-driven healthcare real estate developer with a mission to improve healthcare delivery, effect change, and positively impact communities. Our company is 100 percent focused on healthcare real estate across the continuum of care including behavioral health, life sciences, ambulatory care centers, medical office buildings, inpatient hospitals, post-acute hospitals, senior living facilities, and parking structures. PMB has developed over 130 facilities to date representing approximately 6.5 million square feet. The firm owns and manages 70 medical facilities comprising over 5.2 million square feet. For more information, please visit our website at www.pmbllc.com.

