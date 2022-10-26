PMB and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Celebrate Topping-Off Beam Signing Ceremony

This long-standing tradition commemorates passing the midway point of construction and positions Providence St. Joseph Hospital Helen Caloggero Women's & Family Center to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PMB, a leading healthcare real estate developer across the continuum of care, and Providence St. Joseph Hospital, a cornerstone for health care in Orange and Los Angeles Counties for over 90 years, celebrated another major milestone on October 20th in the construction of a new 137,000 square-foot medical office building with the ceremonial 'Topping-Off' of the steel structure. Construction workers, employees, physicians, community members, elected officials and donors gathered to sign the 17-foot long, 570-pound steel beam before it was hoisted atop the Providence St. Joseph Hospital Helen Caloggero Women's & Family Center. The building is named in honor of generous donor Marsha Moeller's late mother.

The 'Topping-Off' ceremony is a long-standing tradition in construction derived from an ancient Scandinavian builder's rite held when the highest beam of steel is placed atop a structure during construction. The tradition of adorning the beam with an evergreen tree and American flag symbolizes positive intentions and good luck for future occupants. The Helen Caloggero Women's & Family Center is expected to be complete and welcoming the new occupants in the fourth quarter of 2023.

"It is inspiring to see the dedication and hard work of the project team, the tenants, and hospital leadership take shape with the construction of this new women's and family center," said Jake Dinnen, Partner | EVP, Development for PMB. "The tireless effort of these individuals, coupled with the generosity of the Caloggero family is helping to build the foundation of care for generations to come."

"This ceremony marks a major milestone for the health our community as we look forward to expanded access to healthcare for families in Orange County," said Jeremy Zoch, Chief Executive of Providence St. Joseph. "The building will bring together a number of core services in one convenient location."

The Providence St Joseph Helen Caloggero Women's & Family Center will house a birthing center, mother and baby assessment center, maternal diabetes and wellness, maternal fetal testing, pelvic health and rehabilitation, perinatal education, OB/GYN clinical offices, certified midwives, comprehensive imaging, conference / education rooms, physical therapy, medical oncology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, surgery center, urology, pharmacy, retail Stork Shop, and a Blue Bowl Superfoods outlet. Visitors and tenants also will have access to a convenient underground parking garage.

The architect for the project is the Orange County, Calif., office of Boulder Associates, and the general contractor is Snyder Langston, which is based in Irvine, Calif. PMB's management company, PMB Real Estate Services (PMB RES), will serve as property manager, and PMB and Madison Marquette will manage leasing. Lenders are Capital One and Siemens, and Harrison Street is the Capital Partner.

For leasing information, please contact Eileen Doody of Avison Young at 949.390.5506 or [email protected] or Jake Dinnen of PMB at 858.704.7330 or [email protected].

About PMB

PMB is a purpose-driven healthcare real estate developer with a mission to improve healthcare delivery, effect change, and positively impact communities. Our company is 100 percent focused on healthcare real estate across the continuum of care including behavioral health, life sciences, ambulatory care centers, medical office buildings, inpatient hospitals, post-acute hospitals, senior living facilities, and parking structures. PMB has developed over 115 facilities to date representing approximately 6 million square feet. The firm owns and manages 70 medical facilities comprising over 5.2 million square feet. For more information, please visit our website at www.pmbllc.com

About Providence St. Joseph Hospital

Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, California is a nationally recognized, 463-bed, not-for-profit Catholic hospital founded in 1929 by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Orange. Fully accredited by The Joint Commission and four times designated as a Magnet hospital for nursing excellence, St. Joseph Hospital's reputation for clinical excellence and compassionate, family-centered care draws patients from all over the United States. Providence St. Joseph Hospital is part of Providence, a health system serving in 52 hospitals with a comprehensive range of services across Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington. For more information visit www.providence.org/stjoseph.

SOURCE PMB