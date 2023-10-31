PMB and Santa Clara Valley Healthcare celebrate the groundbreaking for a 230,000 square-foot medical office building in San Jose, Calif.

"Seeing this project start to take shape is inspiring," said Ben Rosenfeld, SVP of Development. "PMB is honored to be developing this project with Santa Clara Valley Healthcare. The new VHC San Jose will enable community members to access integrated services in one convenient place."

The future LEED Silver building is located at 1410 South Bascom Avenue. As a 'Signature Project' of San Jose's Urban Village strategy, VHC San Jose addresses the comprehensive criteria for creating complete neighborhoods, where daily needs can be met within close proximity by providing much-needed medical services in conjunction with 590 units of housing. The development is at the VTA Bascom Station light rail stop along Southwest Expressway, north of Los Gatos Creek which is within walking distance for over 11,000 households and within a 10-minute drive for over 90,000 people. VHC San Jose is part of a mixed-use development that creates a strong sense of place and is respectful of residential neighbors.

As the 10th local Valley Health Center serving the 6th largest County in California, VHC San Jose is committed to meeting the healthcare needs of Santa Clara County's growing population of 1.9 million residents. The new VHC San Jose has 16 departments that provide compassionate, accessible healthcare including adult medicine, OB/Gyn subspecialties, adult urgent care, behavioral health, dental, diagnostic imaging, facility support services, maternal and fetal medicine, patient support services, pediatric primary care, pediatric subspecialties, pediatric urgent care, pharmacy, specimen collection lab and administration.

The concept for the new VHC San Jose grew out of different hand sketches that explored how to layout the building on the triangular site. VHC San Jose is designed as two halves that "slide past" each other, giving the building a slender appearance and revealing intimate terraces. Adding visual interest along the street, the lower floors of the 10-story VHC San Jose are clad in articulated aluminum screens that play with light and shadow throughout the day and contribute to the walkability of the area. The uppermost floors recede to create terraces specifically for the staff. A glass façade adds to the building's appeal while maximizing natural light and creating a comfortable indoor environment.

In addition to PMB, the project team includes WRNS Studio as architect, Boulder Associates as architect, South Bay Construction as general contractor, Harrison Street as the equity partner and Capital One as the lead bank.

About PMB

PMB is a purpose-driven healthcare real estate developer with a mission to improve healthcare delivery, effect change, and positively impact communities. Our company is 100 percent focused on healthcare real estate across the continuum of care including behavioral health, life sciences, ambulatory care centers, medical office buildings, inpatient hospitals, post-acute hospitals, senior living facilities, and parking structures. PMB has developed over 130 facilities to date representing approximately 6 million square feet. The firm owns and manages 70 medical facilities comprising over 5.2 million square feet. For more information, please visit our website at www.pmbllc.com.

About Santa Clara Valley Healthcare

Santa Clara Valley Healthcare (SCVH), California's second-largest County-owned health and hospital system, is comprised of three acute care hospitals, Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, O'Connor Hospital, and St. Louise Regional Hospital, along with a network of primary and specialty clinics. SCVH emphasizes quality care, research, teaching, innovation, and most importantly, a focus on coordinated, compassionate and patient-centered care for every patient. Our mission is to provide high-quality, accessible healthcare and excellent service to everyone in Santa Clara County, regardless of their social-economic status or ability to pay.

SOURCE PMB

× Modal title

PRN Top Stories Newsletters Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly! Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.