PMB partners with Abrazo Health on the first combination medical office and inpatient rehabilitation facility in Goodyear, Arizona

PMB partners with Abrazo Health on the 1st combo medical office & inpatient rehabilitation facility in Goodyear, AZ

The new medical building will feature Goodyear's first combination of medical offices and inpatient rehabilitation programs housed in a single environment. Situated in a prime location in the Palm Valley Shopping center at 1375 N Litchfield Road, the new project is adjacent to other medical campus services and surrounding retail amenities. Plus, it is conveniently located alongside the I-10 freeway significantly contributing to the overall accessibility of the building.

The new health center will provide advanced healthcare including inpatient rehabilitation services, internal medicine, cardiology, and hospitalists. The 24 inpatient rehabilitation beds will provide a broad range of rehabilitation services and care to patients recovering from strokes, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, orthopedic injuries, neurological conditions, trauma and more.

"This expansion of services demonstrates our continued commitment to providing personalized, safe, high quality care and an exceptional patient experience for the people we serve," says, Hans Driessnack, Abrazo West Campus CEO.

Abrazo and PMB are each committed to providing high quality healthcare to the West Valley. "This is our second project with Abrazo within the last 5 years," said Jake Dinnen, EVP and Partner of PMB. "This project embodies a forward-thinking vision for the healthcare needs of the area. PMB is thankful and proud to lead the development of this first-of-its-kind building."

The project is scheduled to be completed in 2025. Currently the building consists of 27,000 square feet leased by Abrazo Health, 5,000 square feet by Medcure, with 14,000 square feet of 1st floor space available for lease. For leasing information please contact Jake Dinnen at 1(858)794-1900.

Partners on the project include Devenney Group as architect, Haydon, as general contractor, PMB Real Estate Services as property manager and Siemens as the financing partner.

About PMB

PMB is a purpose-driven healthcare real estate developer with a mission to improve healthcare delivery, effect change, and positively impact communities. Our company is 100 percent focused on healthcare real estate across the continuum of care including behavioral health, life sciences, ambulatory care centers, medical office buildings, inpatient hospitals, post-acute hospitals, senior living facilities, and parking structures. PMB has developed over 130 facilities to date representing approximately 6.5 million square feet. The firm owns and manages 70 medical facilities comprising over 5.2 million square feet. For more information, please visit our website at www.pmbllc.com.

SOURCE PMB