PMB Project Named 2023 HREI Insights Award Winner: Helen Caloggero Women's & Family Center Post this

"We are very pleased that HREI magazine has once again recognized the excellence of PMB's healthcare real estate projects," says Mark D. Toothacre, Managing Partner and CEO of PMB. "At PMB, we are fortunate to partner with Providence St. Joseph Hospital to develop its new women's and family center, which has reshaped the hospital campus and will provide comprehensive, personalized care for women and children of all ages."

Helen Caloggero Women's & Family Center was named the Best New Medical Office Building and Outpatient Facility in the over 100,000 square feet category. Located in Orange, Calif., it is a 137,000 SF, four-story facility with 5 stories of subterranean parking. The new multi-tenant facility will house a mother and baby assessment center, maternal diabetes, maternal fetal testing, pelvic health & rehab, perinatal education, OB/GYN clinical offices, women's mental health services, hematology oncology, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, orthopedics, and conference / education rooms, and a Blue Bowl Superfoods outlet. Visitors and tenants also will have access to the convenient underground parking garage.

The architect for the project is the Orange County, Calif., office of Boulder Associates, and the general contractor is Snyder Langston, which is based in Irvine, and Calif. San Diego-based PMB RES will serve as the property manager.

PMB has had 13 Finalists, eight of which have now been named Winners in the previous eight years of the awards program.

The HREI Insights Awards are the only national awards dedicated to recognizing excellence in the areas of HRE development and executive leadership. The awards are presented by HREI, the first and only national magazine entirely devoted to covering HRE development, financing and investment.

About PMB

PMB is a purpose-driven healthcare real estate developer and is comprised of a committed, multidisciplinary team of forward-thinkers and problem-solvers from every field, united by a shared purpose: elevating the healthcare experience by developing and managing healing spaces that make a positive difference in people's lives. PMB is 100 percent focused on healthcare real estate across the continuum of care including behavioral health, life sciences, ambulatory care centers, medical office buildings, inpatient hospitals, post-acute hospitals, senior living facilities, and parking structures. PMB has developed over 130 facilities to date representing approximately 6 million square feet. The firm owns and manages 70 medical facilities comprising over 5.2 million square feet. For more information, please visit our website at www.pmbllc.com .

SOURCE PMB