From field to shelf, the lineup includes 28 MLS players, 4 rare golden figures, and an interactive unboxing experience that will be available for purchase at Walmart U.S. locations

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Soccer (MLS) and global toy company PMI today announced a new licensing partnership that is expanding PMI's Supergoal brand in North America. The collaboration brings the league's biggest names into fans' hands as premium, stylized collectibles through its newest release, the Supergoal MLS Shoe Capsule, which is available starting today and will be sold exclusively at Walmart stores throughout the U.S.

PMI announces “Supergoal MLS Shoe Capsule” in partnership with Major League Soccer. From field to shelf, the lineup includes 28 MLS players, 4 rare golden figures, and an interactive unboxing experience that will be available for purchase at Walmart U.S. locations.

The largest professional soccer league in the world with 30 clubs, MLS is also the fastest growing soccer league in the world, coming off a 2024 season in which MLS ranked second across all global leagues with a total attendance of 12.1 million fans. Through this collaboration, PMI will offer both new and lifelong fans fresh ways to engage with their favorite stars as the league continues to build momentum through the arrival of international stars and impactful media partnerships.

Supergoal was PMI's first product line in 1997 and now makes a huge return with the officially licensed Supergoal MLS Shoe Capsule. The brand new collection features 28 top MLS players, including global stars such as Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Hirving Lozano, alongside four rare golden figures.

Supergoal MLS Shoe Capsule

Available at Walmart USA

Each MLS Shoe Capsule features a soccer shoe–shaped, velvet-textured blind pack with a mystery 3-inch articulated MLS player figure.

Capsules include two player accessories, a mini poster, two stickers, and a Field Base with Goal that connects to build a full field as you collect more figures.

The rare golden figures are the hardest to find, making them a real collectors dream.

Perfect for collecting, trading and displaying!

"This licensing partnership with MLS marks an exciting chapter for the Supergoal collection," said Omer Dekel, CEO of PMI. "From our original stickers to these dynamic figures, we've created collectibles that truly bring fans closer to the players and the excitement of the game."

With interactive figures, premium packaging, and a roster of the league's top stars, the Supergoal MLS Shoe Capsule reinforces PMI's commitment to delivering immersive, high-quality experiences that connect fans with the game they love. Grab your Supergoal MLS Shoe Capsule at Walmart USA today. For more information or to purchase online, visit the link here .

About Supergoal

What began in 1997 as a line of collectible sticker albums has evolved into a PMI's latest product variety for stylized sports collectibles made for fans, collectors, and kidults. As PMI's first official brand, Supergoal's return is a full-circle moment that is as well indicative of the company's decades of growth. Now, through a new collaboration with Major League Soccer, Supergoal is stepping back onto the field, bringing the likeness of MLS players into the hands of collectors across North America.

About Major League Soccer

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer -- celebrating its 30th season in 2025 -- features 30 clubs throughout the United States and Canada. All MLS, Leagues Cup, and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches can be watched through MLS Season Pass, available on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com . MLS Season Pass features the most expansive and accessible lineup of programming ever for MLS fans. For more information about MLS, visit mlssoccer.com . For more information about the Apple TV app, visit apple.com/apple-tv-app .

About PMI

Established in 1995, PMI is a leading global manufacturer specializing in licensed products for the gaming and entertainment sectors. Rooted in the belief that everyone deserves access to the joy of play, PMI brings beloved intellectual properties to life through high-quality, innovative, and affordable toys and collectibles available in over 130 countries. Its portfolio features top brands including MLS, Fuggler, Stumble Guys, UFC, Naruto Shippuden, and many more.

For the latest news and product launches, follow PMI on social: Instagram ( @pmi_toys) , Facebook ( @pmiltd) , X ( @pmitoys) and TikTok ( @pmi_toys) .

SOURCE PMI