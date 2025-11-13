The Creature Cases Toy Line From PMI Kids World Launches on Amazon.com

With over 400 million Netflix hours watched, the global phenomenon now comes home with feature-packed toys

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Fall, hit animated series The Creature Cases, from Sony Pictures Television, makes the jump from screen to playroom with the brand's first-ever toy collection! From master toy licensee PMI Kids World, the line is available now exclusively on Amazon just in time for the holidays and ahead of the show's highly anticipated sixth chapter coming to Netflix December 15th.

Hit animated series The Creature Cases, from Sony Pictures Television, makes the jump from screen to playroom with the brand’s first-ever toy collection! From master toy licensee PMI Kids World, the line is available now exclusively on Amazon just in time for the holidays and ahead of the show’s highly anticipated sixth chapter coming to Netflix December 15th.

Inspired by one of Netflix's top-performing children's shows, which has generated over 431 million hours viewed and more than 150 million YouTube views, the new toy line showcases the adventures of Sam Snow and Kit Casey, and brings to life the show's unique blend of action vehicles and tech; mystery and investigation; and one strange but true animal fact after another! The Annie-nominated show continues to attract young audiences worldwide, making this toy debut a natural next step in bringing the show into kids' hands.

"We are excited to be the first global toy partner to bring The Creature Cases toys to market," said Omer Dekel, CEO of PMI Kids World. "Our goal is to create meaningful play experiences for kids who love to learn and discover, and this collaboration delivers just that."

Kids can create their own adventures with the collection, which includes everything from action figures and plush to playsets and vehicles. Top featured items include:

The Creature Cases R.O.N. Jet Playset | Available on Amazon HERE

| Available on Amazon The Creature Cases Multi-Terrain Motorcycle – Land Vehicle | Available on Amazon HERE

| Available on Amazon Kit Casey's Musical Backpack 16-inch Feature Plush | Available on Amazon HERE

Available on Amazon The Creature Cases Mice Squad Van | Available on Amazon HERE

| Available on Amazon The Creature Cases Action Agents Adventure Crew 4-Pack | Available on Amazon HERE

The Creature Cases collection is set to be a highlight of this holiday season, bringing the world of C.L.A.D.E. from the screen into kids' hands.

About PMI

Established in 1995, PMI is a leading global manufacturer specializing in licensed products for the gaming and entertainment sectors. Rooted in the belief that everyone deserves access to the joy of play, PMI brings beloved intellectual properties to life through high-quality, innovative, and affordable toys and collectibles available in over 130 countries. Its portfolio features top brands including Fuggler, Stumble Guys, UFC, Naruto Shippuden, and many more.

For the latest news and product launches, follow PMI on social: Instagram ( @pmi_toys) , Facebook ( @pmiltd) , X ( @pmitoys) and TikTok ( @pmi_toys) .

About Sony Pictures Television

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is one of the television industry's leading content providers, producing, distributing and carrying programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry's largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving global content business, operating a robust portfolio of wholly-owned and joint-venture production companies across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, as well as linear and digital channels around the world. SPT is a Sony Pictures Entertainment company, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation.

SOURCE PMI