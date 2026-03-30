PMI U.S. BRINGS TECHNOVATION TO WASHINGTON D.C.

PMI's global science and innovation platform brings together leaders to accelerate progress toward a smoke-free future

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Technovation, the global science and innovation platform of Philip Morris International (PMI) (NYSE: PM), will make its U.S. debut on April 14. The one-day event brings together experts, policymakers, scientists, media, and business leaders across the Americas to explore how innovation, science, and regulation can accelerate progress toward a smoke-free future.

The U.S. launch of Technovation marks a key moment for the platform and for the future of nicotine in the United States. A global leader in smoke-free innovation, PMI is advancing the development and adoption of smoke-free alternatives worldwide, helping millions of adults who smoke switch to better alternatives. In parallel, PMI and its U.S. businesses (PMI U.S.) are strongly committed to investing in America, making significant, long-term investments across U.S. manufacturing, infrastructure, and workforce development to support the growth of its smoke-free portfolio and strengthen domestic capabilities. This includes expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint and investing in advanced production facilities in Aurora, Colorado; Owensboro, Kentucky; and Wilson, North Carolina, while growing a workforce that has scaled from several hundred employees to more than 3,000 in recent years.

Positioned at the nexus of science, innovation, and real-world adoption, PMI U.S. is defining the modern nicotine market in this country and accelerating the nation's smoke-free future. The business is focused on its smoke-free portfolio and anchored by ZYN, the nation's leading smoke-free product and first nicotine pouch authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The event will bring together leading voices across science, policy, and business to explore the forces shaping smoke-free products, from product innovation and regulatory progress to evolving consumer behaviors and preferences. It will debut new data on an often-overlooked segment of the U.S. adult smoking population, tackle persistent challenges such as misperceptions about nicotine and highlight the need for collaboration with law enforcement to help combat illicit trade. PMI will also feature an interactive exhibition with demonstrations and immersive experiences that showcase the science behind its portfolio of smoke-free products.

"Technovation is an important platform to better understand the scientific and technological progress behind today's smoke free alternatives," said Stacey Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer of PMI U.S. "Here in the United States, our business is focused on leading the smoke free future—investing in innovation, domestic manufacturing, and partnerships to responsibly develop smoke free products that meet the expectations of a highly regulated market and support a science based, responsible approach to modern nicotine."

Since 2008, PMI has invested more than $16 billion in developing, scientifically substantiating and commercializing smoke-free products (as of 31 December 2025), now used by over 43 million legal age consumers worldwide. Committed to responsible marketing practices and scientific integrity, PMI's affiliates hold 80% of modified risk tobacco product (MRTP) authorizations and 41% of premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) marketing orders issued by the U.S. FDA. The company also holds an extensive portfolio of patents supporting its smoke-free technologies and ambitions, underscoring its continued leadership in scientific advancement and product innovation.

PMI U.S.: Invested in America

Philip Morris International Inc.'s U.S. businesses are invested in America's future and advancing a smoke-free nation. The businesses are committed to providing the approximately 30 million legal-age consumers who smoke cigarettes with better, smoke-free alternatives and to ensuring the products are marketed responsibly. From PMI's global headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and other locations nationwide, PMI U.S. contributes leadership, jobs, investment, and innovation in the U.S. The U.S. businesses employ more than 3,000 people across America and operate product manufacturing facilities, including in Aurora, Colorado, Owensboro, Kentucky, and Wilson, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.uspmi.com.

References to "PMI" mean the Philip Morris International family of companies. "PMI U.S.," "we," "our," and "us" refer to one or more PMI U.S. businesses.

Philip Morris International: A Global Smoke-Free Champion

Philip Morris International is a leading international consumer goods company, actively delivering a smoke-free future and evolving its portfolio for the long term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's current product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, nicotine pouch and e-vapor products. Our smoke-free products are available for sale in over 105 markets, and as of December 31, 2025, PMI estimates they were used by over 43 million legal-age consumers around the world, many of whom have moved away from cigarettes or significantly reduced their consumption. The smoke-free business accounted for 41.5% of PMI's full year 2025 total net revenues. Since 2008, PMI has invested over $16 billion to develop, scientifically substantiate and commercialize innovative smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, with the goal of completely ending the sale of cigarettes. This includes the building of world-class scientific assessment capabilities, notably in the areas of pre-clinical systems toxicology, clinical and behavioral research, as well as post-market studies. Following a robust science-based review, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the marketing of Swedish Match's General snus and ZYN nicotine pouches and versions of PMI's IQOS devices and consumables - the first-ever such authorizations in their respective categories. Versions of IQOS devices and consumables and General snus also obtained the first-ever Modified Risk Tobacco Product authorizations from the FDA. With a strong foundation and significant expertise in life sciences, PMI has a long-term ambition to expand into wellness areas. References to "PMI", "we", "our" and "us" mean Philip Morris International Inc., and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains projections of future results and goals and other forward-looking statements, including statements regarding business plans and strategies. Achievement of future results is subject to risks, uncertainties, and inaccurate assumptions. In the event that risks or uncertainties materialize, or underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements. Pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, PMI is identifying important factors that, individually or in the aggregate, could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements made by PMI.

PMI's business risks include: marketing and regulatory restrictions that could reduce our competitiveness, disrupt our SFP commercialization efforts, eliminate our ability to communicate with adult consumers, or ban certain of our products in certain markets or countries; excise tax increases and discriminatory tax structures; health concerns relating to the use of tobacco and other nicotine-containing products; litigation related to tobacco and/or nicotine products and intellectual property rights; intense competition; inability to anticipate changes in adult consumer preferences; use and reliance on third-parties; the adverse effects of global and individual country economic, regulatory and political developments, natural disasters and conflicts; geopolitical instability affecting international trade; the impact and consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine; changes in adult smoker behavior; continued decline of tax-paid cigarettes; lost revenues as a result of counterfeiting, contraband and cross-border purchases; governmental investigations; unfavorable currency exchange rates and currency devaluations, sustained periods of elevated inflation, and limitations on the ability to repatriate funds; adverse changes in applicable corporate tax laws; disruptions in the credit markets or changes to its credit ratings; recent and potential future tariffs imposed by the U.S. and other countries; adverse changes in the cost, availability, and quality of tobacco and other agricultural products and raw materials, as well as product components for our electronic devices; and the integrity of its information systems and effectiveness of its data privacy policies. PMI's future profitability may also be adversely affected should it be unsuccessful, in key markets or systemically, in its efforts to introduce, commercialize, and grow smoke-free products or if regulation or taxation do not differentiate between such products and cigarettes; if it is unable to successfully introduce new products, promote brand equity; if there are prolonged disruptions of facilities used to produce its products; if it is unable to enter new markets or improve its margins through increased prices and productivity gains; if other market participants are more successful in their SFP commercialization efforts; if it is unable to attract and retain the best global talent; or if it is unable to successfully integrate and realize the expected benefits from recent transactions and acquisitions. Future results are also subject to the lower predictability of our smoke-free products performance.

PMI is further subject to other risks detailed from time to time in its publicly filed documents, including PMI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. PMI cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not a complete discussion of all potential risks and uncertainties. PMI does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that it may make from time to time, except in the normal course of its public disclosure obligations.

SOURCE PMI US Corporate Services, Inc.