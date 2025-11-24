PMI U.S. Calls for Year-Round Support of Veterans and Military Families

Campaign Highlights Organizations and People Supporting Veterans and Military Families

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Philip Morris International's U.S. businesses ("PMI U.S.") proudly spotlight the individuals and nonprofits who serve the military community 365 days a year. Through its "Thanks for Giving" initiative—a national call to action inspiring Americans to recognize and support the charitable organizations and individuals working every day to build stronger communities—PMI U.S. is urging further support of veterans, military spouses, and active-duty service members.

"In November, Veterans Day and National Military Family Month remind us to honor those who serve," said Marian Salzman, Senior Vice President, PMI U.S., who was a driving force behind creating #GivingTuesday in 2012. "But just thanking veterans isn't enough. We must stand with them every day of the year. Through Thanks for Giving, we want to amplify the tireless efforts and impact of veterans advocacy organizations around the country and inspire others to join them—and us— in making giving an everyday act."

PMI U.S.'s commitment to veterans grew from a 2023 listening tour with service members, families, and advocates nationwide. Since 2024, the company has invested $6.6 million in national and local programs, plus $195,000 in 2025 through its WeCare program—which empowers PMI U.S. employees to nominate nonprofits for company-funded donations.

As a proponent of pragmatic philanthropy, PMI U.S. partners with national and local organizations delivering measurable impact to help fill critical gaps in support. In all, PMI's U.S. businesses donated more than $3,765,000 to 52 organizations supporting veterans and the military in 2025, including through significant partnerships with the Bob Woodruff Foundation ($1MM) and pro bono legal clinics providing counsel for veterans in need ($565,850).

These partnerships are more than financial contributions—they represent a shared commitment to making generosity an everyday act.

"PMI U.S.'s support has been vital to our ability to provide safe, dignified housing and a fresh start to those who have served our nation." —Bryan Meyer, Co-Founder, Veterans Community Project, U.S. Marine Corps (retired)

"We're grateful for the support of PMI U.S. in our mission to provide essential dental care to veterans who are suffering." —Mike Durkee, Executive Director, Wounded Veterans Relief Fund, U.S. Army (retired)

"Thanks to PMI U.S.'s partnership, we've been able to reach thousands of military caregivers and expand our peer support networks to provide for America's hidden heroes. Together, we're building a future where no caregiver walks alone." —Steve Schwab, CEO, Elizabeth Dole Foundation

"Every week, we hear from veterans who are out of options. With PMI U.S.'s support, we're able to provide expert legal guidance and connect veterans to the resources they need." —Alison Weir, Executive Director, Connecticut Veterans Legal Center, U.S. Air Force (retired)

In 2025 alone, PMI U.S. contributed nearly $12 million to over 500 nonprofits across 47 states, supporting veterans, economic empowerment, disaster relief, and arts and culture—bringing total donations since 2022 to $35 million.

Thanks for Giving is part of PMI U.S.'s pragmatic philanthropy—a better approach to corporate giving built on listening, investing for impact, and bringing others together to support those who are doing meaningful work every day. Learn more about how we collectively can better serve our nation's heroes by reading On the Home Front: Addressing the Needs of U.S. Military Spouses and Serving Those Who Served: Empowering U.S. Veterans and Their Families to Create Better Futures, and PMI U.S.'s approach to philanthropy here.

DONATE AND GET INVOLVED:

