PMI U.S. Launches "Thanks for Giving" to Honor Community Service in New York

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Philip Morris International's U.S. businesses ("PMI U.S.") today announced the launch of "Thanks for Giving," a call to action inspiring New Yorkers to recognize and support the charitable organizations and individuals working every day to build stronger communities. As Americans pause to recognize Thanksgiving and #GivingTuesday, the Thanks for Giving campaign highlights the spirit of generosity that drives impact year-round, while celebrating the extraordinary service of charitable partners—from national nonprofits to local organizations working tirelessly in communities across the nation.

"#GivingTuesday started as a single day of goodwill, but the true impact comes when generosity—and accountability with those investments—becomes part of our everyday behavior," said Marian Salzman, Senior Vice President, PMI U.S., who was a driving force behind creating GivingTuesday in 2012. "At PMI U.S., generosity isn't limited to a season. Since 2022, our giving has exceeded $35 million, and our employees have increased their participation in community programs by 400 percent. Saying thank you is powerful. But living it—365 days a year, with transparency and purpose—is even more meaningful."

In 2025, PMI U.S. contributed more than $400,000 to 43 organizations in New York, supporting communities in need and the company's core giving pillars, including nearly $265,000 for economic empowerment initiatives and $40,000 toward veterans and military support. With that support, organizations are enabled to further drive meaningful community-level change to improve lives.

"PMI U.S.'s generous $100,000 gift doesn't just support our city's first responders, it strengthens the safety of every New Yorker," said Matt DiLiberto, Chairman, FDNY Foundation. "This partnership reflects a shared commitment to preparedness and ensures our first responders receive the advanced training they need to respond to any emergency."

"PIN is thankful for PMI U.S.'s generous grant, which has helped strengthen our women's empowerment and food distribution programs," said Nowshin Ali, Executive Director of People In Need. "This support has allowed us to expand our reach and create a greater impact within the communities we serve."

Other partners who received donations in 2025 include:

The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research

American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA)

Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The "Thanks for Giving" campaign also spotlights the WeCare program, which empowers PMI U.S. employees to nominate nonprofits for company-funded donations. In 2025, it directed over $1,860,000 million to over 400 local organizations across 44 states and the District of Columbia. This brings PMI U.S.'s total contributions since 2022 to more than $35 million nationwide.

As a result, PMI U.S. employees helped direct $155,000 in company-sponsored funds to support various nonprofits across the state, including Autism Speaks, NYC PBA Widows' and Children's Fund, Beyond Support Network, and the Huntington's Disease Society of America.

Thanks for Giving is part of PMI U.S.'s pragmatic philanthropy—a better approach to corporate giving built on listening, investing for impact, and bringing others together to support those who are doing meaningful work every day. Learn more about PMI U.S.'s approach to philanthropy here.

PMI U.S.: Invested in America

Philip Morris International Inc.'s U.S. businesses are invested in America's future and advancing a smoke-free nation. The businesses are committed to providing the approximately 30 million legal-age consumers who smoke cigarettes with better, smoke-free alternatives and to ensuring the products are marketed responsibly. From PMI's global headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and other locations nationwide, PMI U.S. contributes leadership, jobs, investment, and innovation in the U.S. The U.S. businesses employ more than 3,000 people across America and operate product manufacturing facilities, including in Owensboro, Kentucky, and Wilson, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.uspmi.com.

References to "PMI" mean the Philip Morris International family of companies. "PMI U.S.," "we," "our," and "us" refer to one or more PMI U.S. businesses.

