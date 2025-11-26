PMI U.S. Launches "Thanks for Giving" to Honor Community Service Across the Midwest

Campaign Highlights Generosity and Commitment to Improving Lives

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Philip Morris International's U.S. businesses ("PMI U.S.") today announced the launch of "Thanks for Giving," a call to action inspiring businesses and individuals to recognize and support the charitable organizations and individuals working every day to build stronger communities. As Americans pause to recognize Thanksgiving and #GivingTuesday, the Thanks for Giving campaign highlights the spirit of generosity that drives impact year-round, while celebrating the extraordinary service of charitable partners—from national nonprofits to local organizations working tirelessly in communities across the nation.

"#GivingTuesday started as a single day of goodwill, but the true impact comes when generosity—and accountability with those investments—becomes part of our everyday behavior," said Marian Salzman, Senior Vice President, PMI U.S., who was a driving force behind creating GivingTuesday in 2012. "At PMI U.S., generosity isn't limited to a season. Since 2022, our giving has exceeded $35 million, and our employees have increased their participation in community programs by 400 percent. Saying thank you is powerful. But living it—365 days a year, with transparency and purpose—is even more meaningful."

Since 2024, PMI U.S. has contributed more than $740,000 to 91 organizations across the Midwest, supporting communities in need and the company's core giving pillars, including over $165,000 toward veterans and military support and more than $525,000 for economic empowerment initiatives. With that support, organizations are enabled to further drive meaningful community-level change to improve lives.

"PMI's support didn't just fund a program — it expanded our reach to veterans who were falling through the cracks," said Joshua Parish, Co-Founder of VETLIFE. "Because of this grant, we've been able to connect thousands more veterans and families to benefits, mental-health support, and real community. It's helped us build a safer, stronger path forward for the people we serve every day."

Additional partners who received donations in 2025 included:

VetsNet

Perry County Veterans Donation Fund

Families Helping Families, Inc.

Cara Collective

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley

The "Thanks for Giving" campaign also spotlights the WeCare program, which empowers PMI U.S. employees to nominate nonprofits for company-funded donations. In 2025, it directed over $1,860,000 million to over 400 local organizations across 44 states and the District of Columbia. This brings PMI U.S.'s total contributions since 2022 to more than $35 million nationwide.

As a result, PMI U.S. employees helped direct nearly $218,000 in company-sponsored funds to support various nonprofit organizations across the Midwest region, including the Alzheimer's Association, 1J Foundation, It Takes A Village No-Kill Rescue, Detroit Dog Rescue, and The Nightbirdie Foundation.

Thanks for Giving is part of PMI U.S.'s pragmatic philanthropy—a better approach to corporate giving built on listening, investing for impact, and bringing others together to support those who are doing meaningful work every day. Learn more about PMI U.S.'s approach to philanthropy here.

PMI U.S.: Invested in America

Philip Morris International Inc.'s U.S. businesses are invested in America's future and advancing a smoke-free nation. The businesses are committed to providing the approximately 30 million legal-age consumers who smoke cigarettes with better, smoke-free alternatives and to ensuring the products are marketed responsibly. From PMI's global headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and other locations nationwide, PMI U.S. contributes leadership, jobs, investment, and innovation in the U.S. The U.S. businesses employ more than 3,000 people across America and operate product manufacturing facilities, including in Owensboro, Kentucky, and Wilson, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.uspmi.com.

References to "PMI" mean the Philip Morris International family of companies. "PMI U.S.," "we," "our," and "us" refer to one or more PMI U.S. businesses.

