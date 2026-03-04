PMI U.S. Invests in Communities; Announces $150,000 Grant to Support California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce

Grant Opens Doors for Entrepreneurs and Expands Economic Opportunity Across the Golden State

STAMFORD, Conn., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Philip Morris International's U.S. businesses ("PMI U.S.") announced a $150,000 donation to the California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce (CalAsian Chamber) further demonstrating PMI U.S.'s commitment to investing in communities.

The contribution will support the Chamber's Main Street Small Business Impact Program and Small Business Utilization Center. These programs provide hands-on technical assistance that has helped Californians – from a rural family-owned food truck creating inclusive employment to a woman-owned, full-service construction company securing a $10 million federal contract – turn great ideas into lasting economic opportunity.

California is home to more than 4.2 million small businesses which employ seven million people and represent 99.9 percent of all businesses in the state. It is also home to one of the country's largest and fastest-growing Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) business communities. More than 722,000 AAPI-owned businesses employ over 910,000 Californians and generate $181 billion in annual revenue. These businesses serve as vital engines of economic growth and community stability.

"PMI U.S.'s generosity and deep commitment to community impact demonstrates what thoughtful, effective corporate responsibility looks like," said Pat Fong Kushida, President and CEO of the CalAsian Chamber. "Their support strengthens our ability to deliver meaningful, tangible assistance to entrepreneurs who need it most. With their continued partnership and support, we're excited for what we can accomplish together across the Golden State in 2026."

The Chamber's Main Street Small Business Impact Program provides individualized advising, lender connections and procurement coaching to help entrepreneurs strengthen readiness and unlock new market opportunities. The Small Business Utilization Center connects entrepreneurs to national, state and local resources, offering hands-on support to help small businesses overcome challenges and achieve sustainable, long-term growth.

"Lasting impact comes from showing up consistently, earning trust over time and investing in leaders who know their communities best," said Marian Salzman, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs, PMI U.S. "The CalAsian Chamber is a powerful force for empowerment and economic mobility and exactly the kind of values‑driven partner our commitment to investing in communities was built to champion. We're inspired and energized by their vision and proud to support their work to unlock new pathways of growth for California's small‑business community."

With this latest investment, PMI U.S.'s total support of the CalAsian Chamber now reaches $350,000 over the past two years, reinforcing a partnership focused on expanding opportunity for socially and economically disadvantaged entrepreneurs across California. As part of this partnership, James Curry, Director of External Affairs at PMI U.S., has also joined the CalAsian Chamber's board of directors.

Invested in Communities reflects PMI U.S.'s broader focus on strengthening the economic wellbeing of communities across the country. To learn more, visit HERE.

