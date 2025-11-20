PMI U.S. Launches "Thanks for Giving" to Honor Community Service

Campaign Highlights Generosity and Commitment to Improving Lives

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Philip Morris International's U.S. businesses ("PMI U.S.") today announced the launch of "Thanks for Giving," a national call to action inspiring Americans to recognize and support the charitable organizations and individuals working every day to build stronger communities. As Americans pause to recognize Thanksgiving and #GivingTuesday, the Thanks for Giving campaign highlights the spirit of generosity that drives impact year-round, while celebrating the extraordinary service of charitable partners—from national nonprofits to local organizations working tirelessly in communities across the nation.

"#GivingTuesday started as a single day of goodwill, but the true impact comes when generosity—and accountability with those investments—becomes part of our everyday behavior," said Marian Salzman, Senior Vice President, PMI U.S., who was a driving force behind creating GivingTuesday in 2012. "At PMI U.S., generosity isn't limited to a season. Since 2022, our giving has exceeded $35 million, and our employees have increased their participation in community programs by 400 percent. Saying thank you is powerful. But living it—365 days a year, with transparency and purpose—is even more meaningful."

In 2025, PMI U.S. contributed nearly $12 million to over 500 national and regional organizations supporting communities in need and the company's core giving pillars, including more than $3,765,000 toward veterans and military support; more than $2,400,000 for economic empowerment initiatives; more than $1,337,000 dedicated to disaster relief and prevention; and more than $1,180,000 to support the arts and culture. With that support, organizations are enabled to further drive meaningful community-level change to improve lives.

The business partners with TAPS, a national nonprofit organization providing compassionate care and comprehensive resources to all those grieving a death in the military or veteran community. TAPS Founder and President, Bonnie Carroll , shares, "Philip Morris International's very generous 2025 support strengthened TAPS' wide reach of Adult Programs in 2025, providing survivors with immediate care through the 24/7 National Military Survivor Helpline, casework assistance, evidence-based virtual and in-person programming, and peer-based emotional support." An average of 26 new survivors reach out to TAPS every day: 7,136 to date in 2025, with 40% in the first month after the loss of their loved one. A surviving mother of suicide loss shared, "It was too much for me to handle, so I called TAPS, and those ladies were so kind and helpful. They walked me through breathing when I felt like I was having a heart attack, and they saved my life."





PMI U.S. engagement with AdvanceCT began in 2021, before the business relocated to Stamford, Connecticut. "PMI U.S.'s partnership is foundational to AdvanceCT's mission to build a stronger, more prosperous Connecticut," said John Bourdeaux, President and CEO of AdvanceCT. "Their funding helps us attract corporate investment, create jobs, and grow the state's innovation economy, driving nearly 5,000 new jobs and more than $843 million in capital investment in 2024 alone. PMI U.S.'s support also enabled us to support new workforce initiatives, including the hiring of a director of workforce who helps companies of all sizes take advantage of workforce programs that move our citizens into higher paying jobs."





"The $1 million donation from PMI U.S. made it possible for the County of Los Angeles Fire Department (LACoFD) to purchase a new Type 3 wildland engine for the West Altadena community that was significantly impacted by the January 2025 Eaton Fire. PMI U.S.'s generosity ensured the LACoFD was able to place this additional wildland engine in an area that needed it most," said Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone. "Additionally, a portion of the donation was also used to support residents deeply affected by this natural disaster along with LACoFD members whose homes were destroyed or damaged. Donation proceeds also went to the LACoFD's Chaplains Benevolent Fund and Firefighters' Memorial Committee to assist the families of our fallen members."

The "Thanks for Giving" campaign also spotlights the WeCare program, which empowers PMI U.S. employees to nominate nonprofits for company-funded donations. In 2025, it directed over $1,860,000 to over 400 local organizations across 44 states and the District of Columbia. This brings PMI U.S.'s total contributions since 2022 to more than $35 million nationwide.

As part of the WeCare initiative, Kentucky-based PMI U.S. stockroom attendant, Jeff Day, garnered support for Boulware Mission – a 100 year-old residential treatment and recovery program that helps men facing homelessness, unemployment, and mental health challenges. As a result, PMI U.S. employees helped direct over $200,000 in company-sponsored funds to Boulware Mission. Executive Director David Gaynor shared, "PMI U.S.'s gift will change lives. We can provide more treatment, more shelter, and more opportunities for men to rebuild their futures. They've brought hope to our entire community."

Thanks for Giving is part of PMI U.S.'s pragmatic philanthropy—a better approach to corporate giving built on listening, investing for impact, and bringing others together to support those who are doing meaningful work every day. Learn more about PMI U.S.'s approach to philanthropy here.

Philip Morris International Inc.'s U.S. businesses are invested in America's future and advancing a smoke-free nation. The businesses are committed to providing the approximately 30 million legal-age consumers who smoke cigarettes with better, smoke-free alternatives and to ensuring the products are marketed responsibly. From PMI's global headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and other locations nationwide, PMI U.S. contributes leadership, jobs, investment, and innovation in the U.S. The U.S. businesses employ more than 3,000 people across America and operate product manufacturing facilities, including in Owensboro, Kentucky, and Wilson, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.uspmi.com.

