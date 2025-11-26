PMI U.S. Launches "Thanks for Giving" to Honor Community Service in Colorado

Campaign Highlights Generosity and Commitment to Improving Lives

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Philip Morris International's U.S. businesses ("PMI U.S.") today announced the launch of "Thanks for Giving," a call to action inspiring Coloradans to recognize and support the charitable organizations and individuals working every day to build stronger communities in the Centennial State. As Americans pause to recognize Thanksgiving and #GivingTuesday, the Thanks for Giving campaign highlights the spirit of generosity that drives impact year-round, while celebrating the extraordinary service of charitable partners—from national nonprofits to local organizations working tirelessly in communities across the nation.

"#GivingTuesday started as a single day of goodwill, but the true impact comes when generosity and accountability with those investments becomes part of the everyday behavior," said Marian Salzman, Senior Vice President, PMI U.S., who was a driving force behind creating GivingTuesday in 2012. "At PMI U.S., generosity isn't limited to a season. It lives in the way our people show up all year long, offering their time, their ideas, their compassion, and their support to colleagues, communities, and causes that matter. Saying thank you is powerful. But living it—365 days a year—is even more meaningful."

Since 2024, PMI U.S. has contributed nearly $800,000 to 24 organizations in Colorado, supporting communities in need and the company's core giving pillars, including more than $690,000 toward veterans and military support and $84,000 for economic empowerment initiatives. With that support, organizations are enabled to further drive meaningful community-level change to improve lives.

"We're honored by PMI U.S.'s support in helping us preserve the legacy of Colorado's fallen heroes and provide comfort to their families," said Rick Crandall, Founder and CEO of the Colorado Freedom Memorial Foundation. "Their partnership strengthens our mission to ensure these sacrifices are never forgotten and future generations understand the true cost of freedom."

"We are deeply grateful for our friends at PMI U.S. and their shared commitment to ensuring everyone has access to nutritious meals," said Carrie Shores, Executive Director of So All May Eat. "Because of generous partners like PMI U.S., we can continue serving our neighbors with dignity and compassion while working toward a future where no one goes hungry."

The Thanks for Giving campaign also spotlights the WeCare program, which empowers PMI U.S. employees to nominate nonprofits for company-funded donations. In 2025, it directed over $1,860,000 million to over 400 local organizations across 44 states and the District of Columbia. This brings PMI U.S.'s total contributions since 2022 to more than $35 million nationwide.

As a result, PMI U.S. employees helped direct over $30,000 in company-sponsored funds to support organizations across Colorado. "PMI U.S.'s partnership is helping Foothills Animal Shelter deliver measurable results for pets and people," said Amanda Boerman, Director of Philanthropy for Foothills Animal Shelter. "With their WeCare Grants, we're expanding programs that ensure pets receive lifesaving care and families have the resources to keep them safe."

Thanks for Giving is part of PMI U.S.'s pragmatic philanthropy—a better approach to corporate giving built on listening, investing for impact, and bringing others together to support those who are doing meaningful work every day. Learn more about PMI U.S.'s approach to philanthropy here.

PMI U.S.: Invested in America

Philip Morris International Inc.'s U.S. businesses are invested in America's future and advancing a smoke-free nation. The businesses are committed to providing the approximately 30 million legal-age consumers who smoke cigarettes with better, smoke-free alternatives and to ensuring the products are marketed responsibly. From PMI's global headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and other locations nationwide, PMI U.S. contributes leadership, jobs, investment, and innovation in the U.S. The U.S. businesses employ more than 3,000 people across America and operate product manufacturing facilities, including in Owensboro, Kentucky, and Wilson, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.uspmi.com.

References to "PMI" mean the Philip Morris International family of companies. "PMI U.S.," "we," "our," and "us" refer to one or more PMI U.S. businesses.

SOURCE PMI US Corporate Services, Inc.