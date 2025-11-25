PMI U.S. Launches "Thanks for Giving" to Honor Community Service Across the Northeast

Campaign Highlights Generosity and Commitment to Improving Lives

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Philip Morris International's U.S. businesses ("PMI U.S.") today announced the launch of "Thanks for Giving," a call to action inspiring business and individuals to recognize and support the charitable organizations and individuals working every day to build stronger communities. As Americans pause to recognize Thanksgiving and #GivingTuesday, the Thanks for Giving campaign highlights the spirit of generosity that drives impact year-round, while celebrating the extraordinary service of charitable partners—from national nonprofits to local organizations working tirelessly in communities across the nation.

"#GivingTuesday started as a single day of goodwill, but the true impact comes when generosity—and accountability with those investments—becomes part of our everyday behavior," said Marian Salzman, Senior Vice President, PMI U.S., who was a driving force behind creating GivingTuesday in 2012. "At PMI U.S., generosity isn't limited to a season. Since 2022, our giving has exceeded $35 million, and our employees have increased their participation in community programs by 400 percent. Saying thank you is powerful. But living it—365 days a year, with transparency and purpose—is even more meaningful."

Since 2024, PMI U.S. has contributed more than $4.8 million to 148 organizations across the region, supporting communities in need and the company's core giving pillars, including over $4.4 million for economic empowerment initiatives and nearly $225,000 toward veterans and military support. With that support, organizations are enabled to further drive meaningful community-level change to improve lives.

"PMI U.S.'s support has enabled us to provide holistic support with housing, career development and wellness help to over 8,000 veterans throughout 30 counties in Western and Central Pennsylvania," said Toshua Jarrett, Chief Development Officer of Veterans Leadership Program. "This partnership helps us serve all who served, empowering veterans across the state of Pennsylvania to reach their fullest potential."

"Thanks to PMI U.S., we've been able to expand our Cooking for Heart Health program and engage more participants with hands-on nutrition education," said Christin Kwasny, Development Director at Vetri Community Partnership. "PMI U.S.' support is helping to create measurable improvements in cooking confidence, nutrition knowledge, and heart-healthy habits across our community."

The "Thanks for Giving" campaign also spotlights the WeCare program, which empowers PMI U.S. employees to nominate nonprofits for company-funded donations. In 2025, it directed over $1,860,000 million to over 400 local organizations across 44 states and the District of Columbia. This brings PMI U.S.'s total contributions since 2022 to more than $35 million nationwide.

As a result, PMI U.S. employees helped direct nearly $300,000 in company-sponsored funds to support organizations across the region. "Through PMI U.S.'s investment in Storeybrook Farm Sanctuary, we can continue providing a safe, compassionate home for the animals in our care," said Olivia Weeks, Founder and President of Storeybrook Farm Sanctuary, Inc. "We're grateful for PMI's commitment to our mission and for helping us make a meaningful difference every day."

Thanks for Giving is part of PMI U.S.'s pragmatic philanthropy—a better approach to corporate giving built on listening, investing for impact, and bringing others together to support those who are doing meaningful work every day. Learn more about PMI U.S.'s approach to philanthropy here.

PMI U.S.: Invested in America

Philip Morris International Inc.'s U.S. businesses are invested in America's future and advancing a smoke-free nation. The businesses are committed to providing the approximately 30 million legal-age consumers who smoke cigarettes with better, smoke-free alternatives and to ensuring the products are marketed responsibly. From PMI's global headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and other locations nationwide, PMI U.S. contributes leadership, jobs, investment, and innovation in the U.S. The U.S. businesses employ more than 3,000 people across America and operate product manufacturing facilities, including in Owensboro, Kentucky, and Wilson, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.uspmi.com.

References to "PMI" mean the Philip Morris International family of companies. "PMI U.S.," "we," "our," and "us" refer to one or more PMI U.S. businesses.

SOURCE PMI US Corporate Services, Inc.