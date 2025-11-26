PMI U.S. Launches "Thanks for Giving" to Honor Community Service Across the Southeast

Campaign Highlights Generosity and Commitment to Improving Lives

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Philip Morris International's U.S. businesses ("PMI U.S.") today announced the launch of "Thanks for Giving," a call to action inspiring business and individuals to recognize and support the charitable organizations and individuals working every day to build stronger communities. As Americans pause to recognize Thanksgiving and #GivingTuesday, the Thanks for Giving campaign highlights the spirit of generosity that drives impact year-round, while celebrating the extraordinary service of charitable partners—from national nonprofits to local organizations working tirelessly in communities across the nation.

"#GivingTuesday started as a single day of goodwill, but the true impact comes when generosity—and accountability with those investments—becomes part of our everyday behavior," said Marian Salzman, Senior Vice President, PMI U.S., who was a driving force behind creating GivingTuesday in 2012. "At PMI U.S., generosity isn't limited to a season. Since 2022, our giving has exceeded $35 million, and our employees have increased their participation in community programs by 400 percent. Saying thank you is powerful. But living it—365 days a year, with transparency and purpose—is even more meaningful."

Since 2024, PMI U.S. has contributed nearly $6.7 million to 361 organizations across the Southeast region, supporting communities in need and the company's core giving pillars, including more than $3.9 million for economic empowerment initiatives and over $1 million toward veterans and military support. With that support, organizations are enabled to further drive meaningful community-level change to improve lives.

"The strong participation and support from partners like PMI U.S., enable WKRBC to effectively execute its mission," said Vicki Lynn Smith, Director of Communications, Development & Recruitment for Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center. "WKRBC is the sole supplier of blood and blood products to eight regional hospitals and three air ambulances. Our promise is to provide any amount, of any type of blood, at any time. Their financial generosity and sponsorship of employee blood drives perfectly demonstrate PMI U.S.'s commitment to the sustained health of the region. We thank them for their generosity as well as their role in helping us deliver on this promise."

"The Fondren Renaissance Foundation thanks PMI U.S. for its support of our efforts in the greater Fondren area," said Douglas R. Boone, PMP, Executive Director of Fondren Renaissance Foundation. "This contribution strengthens our work to preserve, enhance, and uplift the Fondren community. We appreciate PMI U.S.'s continued commitment to our mission and its investment in helping our neighborhood continue to thrive."

The "Thanks for Giving" campaign also spotlights the WeCare program, which empowers PMI U.S. employees to nominate nonprofits for company-funded donations. In 2025, it directed over $1,860,000 million to over 400 local organizations across 44 states and the District of Columbia. This brings PMI U.S.'s total contributions since 2022 to more than $35 million nationwide.

As a result, PMI U.S. employees helped direct more than $1 million in company-sponsored funds to support various nonprofits across the region, including Manna Food Bank, Friends of Butler County Animal Shelter, Veterans Empowered Together, K9s for Warriors, and Stop Soldier Suicide.

Thanks for Giving is part of PMI U.S.'s pragmatic philanthropy—a better approach to corporate giving built on listening, investing for impact, and bringing others together to support those who are doing meaningful work every day. Learn more about PMI U.S.'s approach to philanthropy here.

