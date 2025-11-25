PMI U.S. Launches "Thanks for Giving" to Honor Community Service Across the Southwest

Campaign Highlights Generosity and Commitment to Improving Lives

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Philip Morris International's U.S. businesses ("PMI U.S.") today announced the launch of "Thanks for Giving," a call to action inspiring business and individuals to recognize and support the charitable organizations and individuals working every day to build stronger communities. As Americans pause to recognize Thanksgiving and #GivingTuesday, the Thanks for Giving campaign highlights the spirit of generosity that drives impact year-round, while celebrating the extraordinary service of charitable partners—from national nonprofits to local organizations working tirelessly in communities across the nation.

"#GivingTuesday started as a single day of goodwill, but the true impact comes when generosity—and accountability with those investments—becomes part of our everyday behavior," said Marian Salzman, Senior Vice President, PMI U.S., who was a driving force behind creating GivingTuesday in 2012. "At PMI U.S., generosity isn't limited to a season. Since 2022, our giving has exceeded $35 million, and our employees have increased their participation in community programs by 400 percent. Saying thank you is powerful. But living it—365 days a year, with transparency and purpose—is even more meaningful."

Since 2024, PMI U.S. has contributed more than $3.7 million to 153 organizations across the region, supporting communities in need and the company's core giving pillars, including over $1.1 million for economic empowerment initiatives and nearly $1.45 million toward veterans and military support. With that support, organizations are enabled to further drive meaningful community-level change to improve lives.

"PMI U.S.'s support has strengthened our ability to reach Veterans in rural communities who often face the greatest barriers to care," said Alice Hansen, Outreach Director of Rocky Mountain Veterans Advocacy Project. "This funding allowed us to expand mental health collaborations and bring essential evaluations and services directly to Veterans living in isolated areas, including those experiencing homelessness or struggling with severe, untreated mental health conditions. Through this partnership, our organization has been able to connect more Veterans to accurate diagnoses, critical legal representation, and the long-overdue benefits that acknowledge their service and sacrifice."

"The $1 million donation from Philip Morris International U.S. (PMI U.S.) made it possible for the County of Los Angeles Fire Department (LACoFD) to purchase a new Type 3 wildland engine for the West Altadena community that was significantly impacted by the January 2025 Eaton Fire. PMI U.S.'s generosity ensured the LACoFD was able to place this additional wildland engine in an area that needed it most," said Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone. "Additionally, a portion of the donation was also used to support residents deeply affected by this natural disaster along with LACoFD members whose homes were destroyed or damaged. Donation proceeds also went to the LACoFD's Chaplains Benevolent Fund and Firefighters' Memorial Committee to assist the families of our fallen members."

The "Thanks for Giving" campaign also spotlights the WeCare program, which empowers PMI U.S. employees to nominate nonprofits for company-funded donations. In 2025, it directed over $1,860,000 million to over 400 local organizations across 44 states and the District of Columbia. This brings PMI U.S.'s total contributions since 2022 to more than $35 million nationwide.

As a result, PMI U.S. employees helped direct nearly $220,000 in company-sponsored funds to support organizations across the region. PMI U.S.'s investment in Kerr County helps us continue to nurture local generosity and direct resources to the people and organizations working to help the Hill Country recover from the devastating flooding on July 4," said Jayne Zirkel, Chief Marketing Officer of Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country. "Our partnership enables us to provide more support to nonprofits, provide mental health help and address the evolving needs of our communities. We appreciate PMI U.S.'s commitment to the region and to the work taking place here every day."

Thanks for Giving is part of PMI U.S.'s pragmatic philanthropy—a better approach to corporate giving built on listening, investing for impact, and bringing others together to support those who are doing meaningful work every day. Learn more about PMI U.S.'s approach to philanthropy here.

PMI U.S.: Invested in America

Philip Morris International Inc.'s U.S. businesses are invested in America's future and advancing a smoke-free nation. The businesses are committed to providing the approximately 30 million legal-age consumers who smoke cigarettes with better, smoke-free alternatives and to ensuring the products are marketed responsibly. From PMI's global headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and other locations nationwide, PMI U.S. contributes leadership, jobs, investment, and innovation in the U.S. The U.S. businesses employ more than 3,000 people across America and operate product manufacturing facilities, including in Owensboro, Kentucky, and Wilson, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.uspmi.com.

References to "PMI" mean the Philip Morris International family of companies. "PMI U.S.," "we," "our," and "us" refer to one or more PMI U.S. businesses.

