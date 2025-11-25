PMI U.S. Launches "Thanks for Giving" to Honor Community Service in Texas

Campaign Highlights Generosity and Commitment to Improving Lives

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Philip Morris International's U.S. businesses ("PMI U.S.") today announced the launch of "Thanks for Giving," a call to action inspiring Texans to recognize and support the charitable organizations and individuals working every day to build stronger communities in the Lone Star State. As Americans pause to recognize Thanksgiving and #GivingTuesday, the Thanks for Giving campaign highlights the spirit of generosity that drives impact year-round, while celebrating the extraordinary service of charitable partners—from national nonprofits to local organizations working tirelessly in communities across the nation.

"#GivingTuesday started as a single day of goodwill, but the true impact comes when generosity and accountability with those investments becomes part of the everyday behavior," said Marian Salzman, Senior Vice President, PMI U.S., who was a driving force behind creating GivingTuesday in 2012. "At PMI U.S., generosity isn't limited to a season. It lives in the way our people show up all year long, offering their time, their ideas, their compassion, and their support to colleagues, communities, and causes that matter. Saying thank you is powerful. But living it—365 days a year—is even more meaningful."

Since 2024, PMI U.S. has contributed nearly $640,000 to 43 organizations in Texas, supporting communities in need and the company's core giving pillars, including $310,000 toward veterans and military support; $250,000 for economic empowerment initiatives; and $75,000 dedicated to disaster relief and prevention. With that support, organizations are enabled to further drive meaningful community-level change to improve lives.

"PMI U.S.'s support in 2024–2025 strengthened the Veteran Spouse Network (VSN)'s efforts to support spouses of transitioning service members," said Elisa Borah, Ph.D., Research Director at Veteran Spouse Network. "Their contribution enabled VSN to provide peer-support programming that promotes the well-being of military and veteran families, run targeted digital ad campaigns reaching younger and often-overlooked military spouses, participate in outreach events to connect with families in transition, and offer program materials that better engage this audience."

"We are so grateful for our friends at PMI U.S. and their commitment to serving our neighbors in need alongside us," said Alan Graham, founder and CEO of Mobile Loaves & Fishes. "Because of generous partners like PMI U.S., we are able to continue caring best for our formerly homeless neighbors living in Community First! Village while also bringing hope to our homeless friends still struggling on the streets."

The Thanks for Giving campaign also spotlights the WeCare program, which empowers PMI U.S. employees to nominate nonprofits for company-funded donations. In 2025, it directed over $1,860,000 million to over 400 local organizations across 44 states and the District of Columbia. This brings PMI U.S.'s total contributions since 2022 to more than $35 million nationwide.

As a result, PMI U.S. employees helped direct nearly $75,000 in company-sponsored funds to support organizations across the state. "PMI U.S.'s investment in Kerr County helps us continue to nurture local generosity and direct resources to the people and organizations working to help the Hill Country recover from the devastating flooding on July 4," said Jayne Zirkel, Chief Marketing Officer of Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country. "Our partnership enables us to provide more support to nonprofits, provide mental health help and address the evolving needs of our communities. We appreciate PMI U.S.'s commitment to the region and to the work taking place here every day."

Thanks for Giving is part of PMI U.S.'s pragmatic philanthropy—a better approach to corporate giving built on listening, investing for impact, and bringing others together to support those who are doing meaningful work every day. Learn more about PMI U.S.'s approach to philanthropy here.

PMI U.S.: Invested in America

Philip Morris International Inc.'s U.S. businesses are invested in America's future and advancing a smoke-free nation. The businesses are committed to providing the approximately 30 million legal-age consumers who smoke cigarettes with better, smoke-free alternatives and to ensuring the products are marketed responsibly. From PMI's global headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and other locations nationwide, PMI U.S. contributes leadership, jobs, investment, and innovation in the U.S. The U.S. businesses employ more than 3,000 people across America and operate product manufacturing facilities, including in Owensboro, Kentucky, and Wilson, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.uspmi.com.

References to "PMI" mean the Philip Morris International family of companies. "PMI U.S.," "we," "our," and "us" refer to one or more PMI U.S. businesses.

