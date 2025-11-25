PMI U.S. Launches "Thanks for Giving" to Honor Community Service in California

Campaign Highlights Generosity and Commitment to Improving Lives

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Philip Morris International's U.S. businesses ("PMI U.S.") today announced the launch of "Thanks for Giving," a call to action inspiring Californians to recognize and support the charitable organizations and individuals working every day to build stronger communities. As Americans pause to recognize Thanksgiving and #GivingTuesday, the Thanks for Giving campaign highlights the spirit of generosity that drives impact year-round, while celebrating the extraordinary service of charitable partners—from national nonprofits to local organizations working tirelessly in communities across the nation.

"#GivingTuesday started as a single day of goodwill, but the true impact comes when generosity—and accountability with those investments—becomes part of our everyday behavior," said Marian Salzman, Senior Vice President, PMI U.S., who was a driving force behind creating GivingTuesday in 2012. "At PMI U.S., generosity isn't limited to a season. Since 2022, our giving has exceeded $35 million, and our employees have increased their participation in community programs by 400 percent. Saying thank you is powerful. But living it—365 days a year, with transparency and purpose—is even more meaningful."

In 2025, PMI U.S. contributed nearly $1.5 million to 49 organizations in California, supporting communities in need and the company's core giving pillars, including nearly $450,000 for economic empowerment initiatives; more than $55,000 toward veterans and military support; and over $1 million dedicated to disaster relief and prevention. With that support, organizations are enabled to further drive meaningful community-level change to improve lives.

"The $1 million donation from Philip Morris International U.S. (PMI U.S.) made it possible for the County of Los Angeles Fire Department (LACoFD) to purchase a new Type 3 wildland engine for the West Altadena community that was significantly impacted by the January 2025 Eaton Fire. PMI U.S.'s generosity ensured the LACoFD was able to place this additional wildland engine in an area that needed it most," said Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone. "Additionally, a portion of the donation was also used to support residents deeply affected by this natural disaster along with LACoFD members whose homes were destroyed or damaged. Donation proceeds also went to the LACoFD's Chaplains Benevolent Fund and Firefighters' Memorial Committee to assist the families of our fallen members."

"With the $20,000 PMI U.S. donated to our group in 2025, we're able to deliver more 'We Care' packages to service members far from home," said Paula Cornell, President and Founder, For The Troops. "This support not only provides essential comforts for those protecting our country, it strengthens the sense of community and connection that reminds our troops they are never alone."

The "Thanks for Giving" campaign also spotlights the WeCare program, which empowers PMI U.S. employees to nominate nonprofits for company-funded donations. In 2025, it directed over $1,860,000 million to over 400 local organizations across 44 states and the District of Columbia. This brings PMI U.S.'s total contributions since 2022 to more than $35 million nationwide.

As a result, PMI U.S. employees helped direct over $72,000 in company-sponsored funds to support organizations across the state. "PMI U.S.'s support strengthened Pets In Need's work to protect the human-animal bond in our community," said John Magbual, Marketing Supervisor at Pets In Need. "Through their WeCare Grants, we are expanding access to essential veterinary care and safety-net services that keep pets healthy and with the families who love them. This partnership delivers direct, measurable impact for animals and the people who rely on us."

Thanks for Giving is part of PMI U.S.'s pragmatic philanthropy—a better approach to corporate giving built on listening, investing for impact, and bringing others together to support those who are doing meaningful work every day. Learn more about PMI U.S.'s approach to philanthropy here.

PMI U.S.: Invested in America

Philip Morris International Inc.'s U.S. businesses are invested in America's future and advancing a smoke-free nation. The businesses are committed to providing the approximately 30 million legal-age consumers who smoke cigarettes with better, smoke-free alternatives and to ensuring the products are marketed responsibly. From PMI's global headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and other locations nationwide, PMI U.S. contributes leadership, jobs, investment, and innovation in the U.S. The U.S. businesses employ more than 3,000 people across America and operate product manufacturing facilities, including in Owensboro, Kentucky, and Wilson, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.uspmi.com.

References to "PMI" mean the Philip Morris International family of companies. "PMI U.S.," "we," "our," and "us" refer to one or more PMI U.S. businesses.

SOURCE PMI US Corporate Services, Inc.