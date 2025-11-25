PMI U.S. Launches "Thanks for Giving" to Honor Community Service in Connecticut

Campaign Highlights Generosity and Commitment to Improving Lives

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Philip Morris International's U.S. businesses ("PMI U.S.") today announced the launch of "Thanks for Giving," a call to action inspiring Nutmeggers to recognize and support the charitable organizations and individuals working every day to build stronger communities in the Constitution State. As Americans pause to recognize Thanksgiving and #GivingTuesday, the Thanks for Giving campaign highlights the spirit of generosity that drives impact year-round, while celebrating the extraordinary service of charitable partners—from national nonprofits to local organizations working tirelessly in communities across the nation.

"#GivingTuesday started as a single day of goodwill, but the true impact comes when generosity and accountability with those investments becomes part of the everyday behavior," said Marian Salzman, Senior Vice President, PMI U.S., who was a driving force behind creating GivingTuesday in 2012. "At PMI U.S., generosity isn't limited to a season. It lives in the way our people show up all year long, offering their time, their ideas, their compassion, and their support to colleagues, communities, and causes that matter. Saying thank you is powerful. But living it—365 days a year—is even more meaningful."

Since 2024, PMI U.S. has contributed more than $3,700,000 to 35 organizations in Connecticut, supporting communities in need and the company's core giving pillars, including more than $57,000 toward veterans and military support and $3,600,000 for economic empowerment initiatives. With that support, organizations are enabled to further drive meaningful community-level change to improve lives.

"Music has the power to touch everyone's lives. The support of PMI U.S. has enabled us to increase access to transformative musical experiences for many more members of our community," said Lisa Rich, Director of Development at Orchestra Lumos. "We are delighted that many PMI staff members are joining us for our concerts and sharing the joy of music."

"PMI U.S.'s investment strengthened our operational capacity and helped us expand critical outreach to families experiencing food insecurity across Hartford," said Jendayi Scott Miller, Founder of Angel of Edgewood. "Their partnership has created measurable impact on the ground and allowed us to scale services at a time when demand has never been greater. We value PMI U.S.'s commitment to its communities and supporting the organizations doing the frontline work."

The Thanks for Giving campaign also spotlights the WeCare program, which empowers PMI U.S. employees to nominate nonprofits for company-funded donations. In 2025, it directed over $1,860,000 million to over 400 local organizations across 44 states and the District of Columbia. This brings PMI U.S.'s total contributions since 2022 to more than $35 million nationwide.

As a result, PMI U.S. employees helped direct over $42,000 in company-sponsored funds to support organizations across the state. "Funding from PMI U.S. employees through its WeCare program helps us provide veterans and families with life-changing mental health care," said Dr. Anthony Hassan, President and CEO, Cohen Veterans Network. "By supporting CVN's mission to remove barriers and deliver high-quality mental health services, this partnership helps ensure that veterans and military family members can access the care they deserve."

Thanks for Giving is part of PMI U.S.'s pragmatic philanthropy—a better approach to corporate giving built on listening, investing for impact, and bringing others together to support those who are doing meaningful work every day. Learn more about PMI U.S.'s approach to philanthropy here.

PMI U.S.: Invested in America

Philip Morris International Inc.'s U.S. businesses are invested in America's future and advancing a smoke-free nation. The businesses are committed to providing the approximately 30 million legal-age consumers who smoke cigarettes with better, smoke-free alternatives and to ensuring the products are marketed responsibly. From PMI's global headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and other locations nationwide, PMI U.S. contributes leadership, jobs, investment, and innovation in the U.S. The U.S. businesses employ more than 3,000 people across America and operate product manufacturing facilities, including in Owensboro, Kentucky, and Wilson, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.uspmi.com.

References to "PMI" mean the Philip Morris International family of companies. "PMI U.S.," "we," "our," and "us" refer to one or more PMI U.S. businesses.

