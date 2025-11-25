PMI U.S. Launches "Thanks for Giving" to Honor Community Service in Kentucky

Campaign Highlights Generosity and Commitment to Improving Lives

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Philip Morris International's U.S. businesses ("PMI U.S.") today is making a call to action named "Thanks for Giving," a campaign encouraging Kentuckians to recognize and support the individuals and organizations making a difference across the Commonwealth. As Americans pause to recognize Thanksgiving and #GivingTuesday, the Thanks for Giving campaign shines a spotlight on the generosity and service that define Kentucky's communities—celebrating the tireless work of local nonprofits and volunteers who dedicate themselves to improving lives and building a stronger, more resilient Kentucky.

"#GivingTuesday started as a single day of goodwill, but the true impact comes when generosity—and accountability with those investments—becomes part of our everyday behavior," said Marian Salzman, Senior Vice President, PMI U.S., who was a driving force behind creating GivingTuesday in 2012. "At PMI U.S., generosity isn't limited to a season. Since 2022, our giving has exceeded $35 million, and our employees have increased their participation in community programs by 400 percent. Saying thank you is powerful. But living it—365 days a year, with transparency and purpose—is even more meaningful."

Since 2024, PMI U.S. has contributed nearly $1,545,000 to 88 Kentucky organizations supporting communities in need and the company's core giving pillars, including more than $452,000 toward veterans and military support; over $1,000,000 for economic empowerment initiatives; and $65,000 dedicated to disaster relief and prevention. With that support, organizations are enabled to further drive meaningful community-level change to improve lives.

PMI U.S. engagement with Lady Veterans Connect began in 2023. "PMI U.S.'s grant enabled us to hire our first residential coordinator and case manager to meet growing needs in our residential program," said Phyllis Abbott, Executive Director of Lady Veterans Connect. "It has also allowed us to reach more women veterans through our Empower Her Retreat and virtual support, while expanding outreach with monthly meetups that foster connection and hope. These programs provide safe spaces that reduce isolation and remind women veterans they are valued and never alone."

"With a factory right here in Owensboro, we're extremely grateful that PMI U.S. is not only investing in its community but supporting efforts like the Daniel Pitino Shelter to make a real difference," said Harry E. Pedigo, MSSW, MHFAI, CENM, Executive Director of St. Benedict and Daniel Pitino Shelters. "Their support strengthens our ability to care for individuals and families in need while offering them a path forward. We're grateful for PMI U.S.' partnership and their willingness to invest in the well-being of the greater Owensboro region."

The campaign also highlights PMI U.S.'s WeCare program, which empowers employees to nominate nonprofits for company-funded donations. In 2025 alone, WeCare directed over $1,860,000 to 400 local organizations across 44 states and D.C.—including several in Kentucky.

As part of the WeCare initiative, Kentucky-based PMI U.S. stockroom attendant, Jeff Day, garnered support for Boulware Mission – a 100 year-old residential treatment and recovery program that helps men facing homelessness, unemployment, and mental health challenges. As a result, PMI U.S. employees helped directed over $200,000 in company-sponsored funds to Boulware Mission. Acting Executive Director Carl P. Lewis shared, "PMI U.S.'s gift will change lives. We can provide more treatment, more shelter, and more opportunities for men to rebuild their futures. They've brought hope to our entire community."

Thanks for Giving is part of PMI U.S.'s pragmatic philanthropy—a better approach to corporate giving built on listening, investing for impact, and bringing others together to support those who are doing meaningful work every day. Learn more about PMI U.S.'s approach to philanthropy here.

