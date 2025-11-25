PMI U.S. Launches "Thanks for Giving" to Honor Community Service in North Carolina

Campaign Highlights Generosity and Commitment to Improving Lives

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Philip Morris International's U.S. businesses ("PMI U.S.") today is making a call to action named "Thanks for Giving," a campaign encouraging Carolinians to recognize and support the individuals and organizations making a difference across the Tar Heel State. As Americans pause to recognize Thanksgiving and #GivingTuesday, the Thanks for Giving campaign shines a spotlight on the generosity and service that define North Carolina's communities—celebrating the tireless work of local nonprofits and volunteers who dedicate themselves to improving lives and building a stronger, more resilient North Carolina.

"#GivingTuesday started as a single day of goodwill, but the true impact comes when generosity—and accountability with those investments—becomes part of our everyday behavior," said Marian Salzman, Senior Vice President, PMI U.S., who was a driving force behind creating GivingTuesday in 2012. "At PMI U.S., generosity isn't limited to a season. Since 2022, our giving has exceeded $35 million, and our employees have increased their participation in community programs by 400 percent. Saying thank you is powerful. But living it—365 days a year, with transparency and purpose—is even more meaningful."

Since 2024, PMI U.S. contributed more than $300,000 to 41 North Carolina organizations supporting communities in need and the company's core giving pillars, including over $36,000 toward veterans and military support; $171,000 for economic empowerment initiatives; and $100,000 dedicated to disaster relief and prevention. With that support, organizations are enabled to further drive meaningful community-level change to improve lives.

"PMI U.S.'s support allowed us to honor heroes in both Charlotte and Washington, D.C., during Wounded Heroes Day this year," said Steven Rozina, Deputy Chief of Operations for The Independence Fund. "For many catastrophically wounded Veterans, who too often feel overlooked, being recognized in such a meaningful way was profoundly impactful. This partnership created moments they will carry for the rest of their lives and reinforced, in an unmistakable way, that they are seen, valued, and never forgotten."

"Thanks to the generous support of PMI U.S., Hope Station's RISE Wilson initiative has provided healthy groceries, emergency food, and shelter to over 5,000 neighbors this year. That includes families who found stability through a 3-day supply of nutritious food, individuals who walked up after hours and were met with compassion, and those experiencing homelessness who found not just shelter, but dignity," said Dr. Richard Childress, Executive Director, Hope Station Wilson, North Carolina. "This generosity helped us respond with grace and urgency, restoring hope, offering safety, and empowering our community to rise together."

The "Thanks for Giving" campaign also spotlights the WeCare program, which empowers PMI U.S. employees to nominate nonprofits for company-funded donations. In 2025, it directed over $1,860,000 million to over 400 local organizations across 44 states and the District of Columbia. This brings PMI U.S.'s total contributions since 2022 to more than $35 million nationwide.

As a result, PMI U.S. employees helped direct over $97,500 in company-sponsored funds to support North Carolina organizations. "Rise Against Hunger's efforts to end global hunger would not be possible without the generous contributions from partners like PMI U.S," said Jennifer Sorenson, Chief Donor Engagement Officer, Rise Against Hunger. "The financial support they provide is pivotal to the success of our mission to help underserved people worldwide achieve food security and resilience through nutrition, education and economic empowerment. We greatly appreciate their commitment to making a difference."

Thanks for Giving is part of PMI U.S.'s pragmatic philanthropy—a better approach to corporate giving built on listening, investing for impact, and bringing others together to support those who are doing meaningful work every day. Learn more about PMI U.S.'s approach to philanthropy here.

PMI U.S.: Invested in America

Philip Morris International Inc.'s U.S. businesses are invested in America's future and advancing a smoke-free nation. The businesses are committed to providing the approximately 30 million legal-age consumers who smoke cigarettes with better, smoke-free alternatives and to ensuring the products are marketed responsibly. From PMI's global headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and other locations nationwide, PMI U.S. contributes leadership, jobs, investment, and innovation in the U.S. The U.S. businesses employ more than 3,000 people across America and operate product manufacturing facilities, including in Owensboro, Kentucky, and Wilson, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.uspmi.com.

References to "PMI" mean the Philip Morris International family of companies. "PMI U.S.," "we," "our," and "us" refer to one or more PMI U.S. businesses.

