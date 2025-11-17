PMI U.S. Partners with Urban League of Broward County To Open Doors for Small Businesses, Drive Regional Economic Development

PMI U.S. Donates $400,000 to ULBC; Partners to Co-Host Small Business Pitch Event

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Philip Morris International's U.S. businesses ("PMI U.S.") today announced a new partnership with the Urban League of Broward County (ULBC), a community-based organization dedicated to empowering communities and changing lives in the areas of education, entrepreneurship, jobs, justice, housing, and health. The partnership is supported by a $400,000 donation from PMI U.S. over three years.

As part of this partnership, PMI U.S. and ULBC's subsidiary, Central County Community Development Corporation, co-hosted PowerPitch South Florida, a collaborative initiative dedicated to regional economic development. The one-day summit and high-level pitch competition is strategically designed to elevate and accelerate growth for local, small businesses across the region.

"The Urban League of Broward County is a quintessential partner in our mission to put pragmatic philanthropy in action here in South Florida," said Moyer McCoy, director of external affairs and head of social impact at PMI U.S. "By opening doors to capital and connection, our partnership with ULBC will help local entrepreneurs turn ideas into lasting community impact. The talent and creativity on display here is proof positive that when community, innovation and opportunity come together, real and lasting change isn't just possible—it's inevitable."

The event featured a high-energy pitch competition, where the winner received seed capital and all participants gained mentorship from a panel of expert judges.

Kimba Williams, founder and CEO of Kushae, took first place which included a $25,000 prize to help support and scale operations. Nadia Davis, founder and CEO of Show Agents, and Kay Richardson, founder Next of Kin, were runner ups in the competition and were awarded $10,000 and $5,000 prizes, respectively.

"By investing in our neighbors, PMI U.S. is helping small business owners do what they do best: build, create, and keep our community strong, said Dr. Germaine Smith, Baugh, president and CEO of Urban League of Broward County. "At a time when running a business can be tougher than ever, this support gives local entrepreneurs the tools and confidence to grow. We're truly grateful for this partnership and excited for all we'll accomplish together to lift up small businesses and the families we serve."

PMI U.S.'s donation is the latest in its longstanding commitment to a new kind of corporate social responsibility by supporting under-resourced populations, strengthening communities, and forming partnerships that drive progress. PMI U.S. takes a practical, purposeful approach to charitable giving across the U.S. that emphasizes data-driven decisions, strategic alignment with corporate capabilities, addressing real-world community needs and measurable impact.

In addition to today's announcement, PMI U.S. has committed more than $1,000,000 in philanthropic giving in Florida, which includes support for the following organizations:

PMI U.S.: Invested in America

Philip Morris International Inc.'s U.S. businesses are invested in America's future and advancing a smoke-free nation. The businesses are committed to providing the approximately 30 million legal-age consumers who smoke cigarettes with better, smoke-free alternatives and to ensuring the products are marketed responsibly. From PMI's global headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and other locations nationwide, PMI U.S. contributes leadership, jobs, investment, and innovation in the U.S. The U.S. businesses employ more than 3,000 people across America and operate product manufacturing facilities, including in Owensboro, Kentucky, and Wilson, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.uspmi.com.

References to "PMI" mean the Philip Morris International family of companies. "PMI U.S.," "we," "our," and "us" refer to one or more PMI U.S. businesses.

About Urban League of Broward County

The Urban League of Broward County is advancing the lives of nearly 14,000 individuals annually through six verticals of service: education, entrepreneurship, jobs, community justice, housing, and health. Its transformation solutions have life-changing effects that create equity and parity, facilitating economic opportunity and stability and uplifting individuals. For more information, visit ulbroward.org.

About the Central County Community Development Corporation (CCCDC)

The Central County Community Development Corporation (CCCDC), a subsidiary of the Urban League of Broward County, operates the county's only Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). Through its small business loan fund, CCCDC works in partnership with the regional entrepreneurship centers of Urban League Affiliates to expand access to capital for minority and women-owned businesses. By uniting business owners, corporations, community partners and financial institutions, CCCDC accelerates equitable economic growth empowering entrepreneurs with the resources they need to access money, markets, and management.

