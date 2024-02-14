PNC Bank Announces Nearly $1 Billion Investment In Coast-to-Coast Branch Network

News provided by

PNC Bank

14 Feb, 2024, 08:05 ET

Plans to open more than 100 new branches, renovate more than 1,200 existing locations

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PNC Bank announced today a significant investment in its branch network aimed at extending access to banking services and financial expertise for customers and communities across the country. The plan includes an approximate $1 billion investment to open more than 100 new locations and renovate more than 1,200 existing locations through 2028.

Continue Reading
PNC Bank Branch
PNC Bank Branch

Through this investment, PNC will build and open new branches in key locations, including Austin, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Miami, and San Antonio, among others, improving the convenience and reach of its coast-to-coast branch network. In addition to building new branches, the bank is renovating existing locations across the country to create a better customer experience when conducting transactions or meeting with bankers to discuss financial goals.

"Our branch network is the heartbeat of our Retail business, offering friendly and convenient service to the millions of customers who step through our doors every single month," said Alex Overstrom, head of PNC Retail Banking. "Whether to finance a home, deposit a check, or save for retirement, our customers count on our 15,000 branch team members to support their holistic financial needs. By investing in our network, we are supporting our customers, our team members, and the communities where we live and work."

PNC currently has approximately 2,300 brick-and-mortar locations across the country. In addition, the bank serves customers through more than 60,000 PNC and partner ATMs nationwide as well as through online and mobile banking platforms and its customer care center.

"As one of the largest retail banks in the United States, our vast branch network, alongside our other core banking channels, plays a key role in how we serve and provide solutions to our customers across the country," said Overstrom. "Today's announcement further underscores our commitment to continuously invest in our branch network to effectively meet the needs of our customers in an evolving financial landscape."

PNC Bank, N.A., is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACT:

Connor Peoples
(412) 645-6234
[email protected]

SOURCE PNC Bank

Also from this source

Now in its 40th Year, the PNC Christmas Price Index Increases 2.7%, Less Than the U.S. Consumer Price Index

Now in its 40th Year, the PNC Christmas Price Index Increases 2.7%, Less Than the U.S. Consumer Price Index

True Loves get a bit of a break this year as PNC Bank's 40th annual Christmas Price Index® (PNC CPI) edged up 2.7%, noticeably lower than last year's ...
PNC Bank Acquires $16.6 Billion Select Capital Commitments Facilities of Signature Bridge Bank, N.A.

PNC Bank Acquires $16.6 Billion Select Capital Commitments Facilities of Signature Bridge Bank, N.A.

PNC Bank ("PNC") today announced it has acquired a portfolio of capital commitments facilities from Signature Bridge Bank, N.A. through an agreement...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.