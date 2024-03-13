PNC Names Michael Thomas Head of Corporate & Institutional Banking

PITTSBURGH, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PNC Bank today announced that Michael Thomas has been named head of Corporate & Institutional Banking (C&IB), effective immediately. Based in Pittsburgh, Thomas will report to Michael P. Lyons, president. Thomas succeeds Lyons in the role, after Lyons was appointed president Feb. 20, 2024.

"Mike brings a unique depth and breadth of experience and a history of strong performance and collaboration to his new role," said Lyons. "I am confident the C&IB business will continue to flourish under his leadership."

During his 27-year career at PNC, Thomas has held progressive leadership roles in Debt Capital Markets and Real Estate Banking. Since 2020, he has served as head of PNC's Real Estate business, where he has played a key role in accelerating technology investments at PNC's Midland Loan Services unit, integrating BBVA USA, driving PNC's affordable housing and tax credit investments business and leading Real Estate Banking through a challenging market environment. In 2023, Thomas also assumed responsibility for the Corporate Strategy group, supporting the research, planning and execution of strategic initiatives across PNC's three lines of business.

Prior to joining PNC, Thomas worked at JPMorgan Chase. He is a graduate of Yale University.

PNC's C&IB business provides a complete set of value-added lending, treasury management, advisory and capital markets–related products and services to companies, governments and nonprofits across the U.S. and Canada. It is one of the largest commercial and industrial and commercial real estate lenders and one of the top treasury management providers in the U.S.

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

