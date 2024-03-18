PNC Bank Highlights Nearly 160 Years of Reliable and Responsible Banking With 'Boring' Brand Campaign

National TV spot focuses on longtime strategy that has fueled coast-to-coast expansion

PITTSBURGH, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PNC Bank ("PNC") debuted today its new Brilliantly Boring℠ brand campaign, a humorous and self-deprecating nod to the strategy that has fueled its growth for nearly 160 years. The campaign — which kicks off today with the launch of a national TV spot — focuses on how the reliable and responsible way the company operates helps lead to exciting and fulfilling outcomes for its customers and communities.

PNC Bank Brand Logo

"Our work is focused on being reliable and trustworthy," said William S. Demchak, chairman and chief executive officer, PNC. "In a frenetic industry that sometimes chases shiny objects, we've grown our business by focusing on the essential financial needs of customers, patiently nurturing relationships over generations and delivering results. We believe this 'boring' approach positions us extremely well for growth opportunities on the horizon."

From its roots in Pittsburgh in 1865, PNC has expanded to become one of the largest commercial banks in the U.S. with approximately $562 billion in assets and 2,300 branches across its coast-to-coast footprint.1 In February 2024, the company announced plans to invest approximately $1 billion in its branch network to open more than 100 new locations and renovate more than 1,200 existing locations through 2028.

"From our branches to our digital capabilities, we're investing heavily across the bank so we can show up for our customers where they need us," said Alex Overstrom, head of PNC Retail Banking. "Every day, we help customers take basic steps, such as saving money, planning investments or taking out a loan. Those steps aren't always thrilling — but they can lead to our customers' greatest adventures, passions or successes."

The campaign's first TV spot — "Boring is Essential" — describes how 'boring' is the foundation for everyone's most exciting milestones – from planning a vacation to buying a house. "Boring is the unsung catalyst for bold," the ad tells viewers. "What straps bold to a rocket and hurtles it into space? Boring does." And while consumers may look for excitement in many facets of their lives, most prefer their bank to be predictable, reliable and — ultimately — 'boring' with their money.

"Whether you're a first-time saver or treasurer of a large corporation, you want your bank to be a responsible steward of your money," said Amanda Rosseter, chief communications and brand officer, PNC. "We wanted to create a campaign that is authentic to who we are — and emphasizes the steady approach to banking that has distinguished PNC for more than a century."

PNC collaborated with Arnold Worldwide ("Arnold"), a Havas Creative Group Company, in the creation and execution of the campaign. PNC announced Arnold as its integrated marketing and advertising agency of record in June 2023.

"We have a creative powerhouse with the team at Arnold," said Jenn Garbach, chief marketing officer, PNC. "Our partnership has been instrumental in developing this breakthrough creative concept that will help propel our brand forward in a bold way. We are confident the new 'Brilliantly Boring' campaign will leave a distinct and lasting impression in the minds of consumers."

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

