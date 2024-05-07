PNC Bank Introduces New Cash Unlimited Visa Signature® Credit Card Offering 2% Cash Back Across All Eligible Purchases

Embracing simplicity and competitive value, the new card delivers a suite of benefits that help meet today's consumer needs

PITTSBURGH, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PNC Bank announced today the launch of its newest credit card, the PNC Cash Unlimited® Visa Signature credit card. The bank's latest credit card is designed to provide straightforward, valuable rewards to its cardholders with an unlimited 2% cash back on all eligible purchases.

"The PNC Cash Unlimited Visa Signature credit card is built around the principle of offering competitive, uncomplicated value to our clients," said Nate Bacon, head of Credit Cards at PNC Bank. "With this credit card, we are simplifying our rewards experience and allowing our cardholders to earn a 2% cash back on all eligible purchases without worrying about spending categories or caps."

Key benefits of the new card include:

2% unlimited cash back: Cardholders can earn a 2% cash back on all eligible purchases, with no caps on what they earn;

"The launch of the PNC Cash Unlimited Visa Signature credit card represents a pivotal moment for PNC as we continue to evolve our consumer lending product offerings and solutions to align with what our clients truly value," said Lakhbir Lamba, head of Consumer Lending at PNC Bank. "Through extensive market research and feedback, we discovered our clients wanted to easily earn rewards and optimize their everyday spending. Our new card delivers this for them and helps make each transaction rewarding."

The Cash Unlimited Visa Signature credit card is available to existing PNC clients in all branches, online and via the PNC mobile app. New clients can apply in-person at any PNC branch.4

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

When you pay your monthly wireless bill with your eligible PNC Visa credit card, your cell phone is protected for the next calendar month if it is stolen or damaged. A maximum of 2 claims will be paid each 12-month period, with each claim subject to a $50 deductible. Additional terms, conditions and exclusions apply. If your credit card application is approved, you will be provided with a link to a Visa Guide to Benefits that contains complete details regarding the program. Upon closure of your Account either by you or us, any Points and/or Cash Back that you have earned but not redeemed is immediately and automatically forfeited. Limitations apply. Notify PNC Bank immediately of any unauthorized use. For specific time restrictions, limitations and other details regarding unauthorized use, see your account agreement. All accounts subject to credit approval.

