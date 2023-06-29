Pneumatic Torque Wrench Series Provides Wider Range of Power for Ease and Safety

The series adds to an extensive existing range of

hydraulic torque wrenches

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW's Bolting Systems has released a new line of NRP Series Pneumatic Torque Wrenches designed to provide customers with high-duty performance, quality materials and a lower cost of ownership.

The NRP Series of Pneumatic Torque Wrenches offers five models, which generate torques up to nearly 4,500 lb-ft (6,000 Nm).

The new additions complement the brand's existing range of hydraulic torque wrenches, including the TWHC, TWLC and TWSL series.

The NRP series offers fast, continuous nut rotation, ideally suited to wind energy, automotive assembly and maintenance/repair operations.

See more details on the NRP Pneumatic Torque Wrench Series: https://www.spxflow.com/bolting-systems/products/torque-wrenches/

Derek Dreier, SPX FLOW Global Product Manager: "We pride ourselves on offering every tool for every need when it comes to heavy-use torque wrenches. Adding the NRP to the extensive range of series we already have available provides our customers with more options we know are important to them, like quality materials, performance and a lower cost of ownership overall."

Designed with ease of use and operator safety in mind, other features include:

A pistol grip design for easy handling and a fully rotatable drive unit for easy reaction arm positioning.

Robust, non-impact transmission that ensures quiet operation with low vibration, which provides greater operator comfort.

An automatic switch-off function at the desired torque, establishing reliable and repeatable operation.

All NRP Series Pneumatic Torque Wrenches are supplied as a complete, ready-to-use kit within a strong, compact case. Each kit contains the torque wrench, air hose, calibration certification, operating manual and a unique folding air control unit that allows easy storage within the case.

"The experts at Bolting Systems work side by side with our customers to understand their needs," Dreier said. "The NRP series is another example of fulfilling a precise need with the tools they can trust."

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health, and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has operations in more than 25 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com.

Media Contact:

Melissa Buscher, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer

[email protected]com

SOURCE SPX FLOW, Inc.