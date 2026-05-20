PNK Group Begins Construction on 1 Million SF Industrial Facility in Griffin, Georgia

GRIFFIN, Ga., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial developer PNK Group has begun construction in May 2026 on a speculative industrial facility totaling approximately 1 million square feet in Griffin, Georgia.

The facility will feature modern industrial specifications, including 40-foot clear heights, 194 dock doors, 4 drive-in doors, a 185-foot truck court, 245 trailer parking, and 480 car parking spaces.

Distinctive features of PNK Group buildings include:

R-25 enhanced roof insulation; A 30-year roof membrane warranty; Three-layer insulated reinforced concrete walls.

PNK Griffin 200 is the second facility within the industrial park. In late April 2026, the company celebrated the grand opening of a 306,000 SF build-to-suit manufacturing and distribution facility developed for Rinnai America Corporation.

Griffin has already established itself as a proven industrial cluster. The site offers convenient access to Interstate 75, enabling reach to approximately one-quarter of the U.S. population within a one-day trucking distance. The area is home to a range of manufacturing and industrial companies, including Mitsui Kinzoku Die-Casting Technology Co., Norcom Inc., Caterpillar, Hoshizaki America, and International Paper.

PNK Griffin 200 will be built using the company's proprietary Building Assembly Set (BAS) technology. PNK's construction method is based on the use of high-precision large-format prefabricated components produced at the company's own factories in Georgia and Pennsylvania. Pre-manufactured components stored in inventory significantly accelerate on-site assembly and reduce overall project delivery timelines.

PNK Group's industrial buildings are versatile and highly adaptable, enabling seamless conversion between warehouse and manufacturing uses without significant reconstruction costs.

About PNK Group

PNK Group is a full-cycle engineering, manufacturing, and development company that develops its own technological innovations and applies the world's best engineering solutions in industrial construction. Its construction method is based on large-unit blocks, making the assembly of buildings simpler due to the high precision with which each element is produced. This approach minimizes the need for a large workforce and heavy machinery.

Contact Info:

Organization: PNK Group

Website: https://pnk.group

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (646) 517 7915

Address: 17 State Street, Suite 3930, New York, NY 10004

SOURCE PNK Group