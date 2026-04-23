PNK Group Expands Its Presence in Pennsylvania with Land Acquisition in Reading, Berks County

READING, Pa., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial developer PNK Group has acquired a 24-acre site in Reading, Berks County, Pennsylvania, opening a new submarket for the company and continuing its expansion across key logistics regions of the state. The site is planned for the development of PNK Reading at Route 222, a modern industrial facility totaling approximately 220,000 square feet. Construction is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026.

PNK Reading at Route 222. Site plan

The project is strategically located along Route 222 with direct access to Interstate 76 and Interstate 78, providing efficient transportation connectivity for regional and Northeast distribution operations.

Reading is the fourth-most populous city in Pennsylvania and offers a substantial and diversified labor pool, creating an attractive environment for companies seeking access to a qualified workforce.

Berks County has historically been one of Pennsylvania's leading manufacturing hubs. Major corporate users already operating in the Reading area include Amazon, FedEx, Kimberly-Clark, East Penn Manufacturing, Ashley Furniture Industries, Alpek Polyester, S&S Activewear, and Sherwood Bedding, demonstrating sustained demand for industrial and manufacturing space in the region.

An additional advantage of the project is its proximity to Norfolk Southern and CSX intermodal terminals, providing access to the region's rail network. A FedEx logistics hub is located nearby, while a UPS facility is within approximately one hour of the site.

PNK Group delivers its projects using its proprietary Building Assembly Set (BAS) technology. The BAS method is based on the use of high-precision, large-format prefabricated components that enable accurate and efficient construction. All standardized structural elements are produced at PNK Group's own factories in Georgia and Pennsylvania. Pre-assembled building components stored in inventory significantly accelerate on-site assembly and reduce overall project timelines.

PNK Group's industrial buildings are versatile and highly adaptable, enabling seamless conversion between warehousing and manufacturing uses without significant reconstruction costs.

About PNK Group

PNK Group is a full-cycle engineering, manufacturing, and development company that develops its own technological innovations and applies the world's best engineering solutions in industrial construction. Its construction method is based on large-unit blocks, making the assembly of buildings simpler due to the high precision with which each element is produced. This approach minimizes the need for a large workforce and heavy machinery.

Contact Info:

Organization: PNK Group

Website: https://pnk.group

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (646) 517 7915

Address: 17 State Street, Suite 3930, New York, NY 10004

SOURCE PNK Group