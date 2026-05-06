PNK Group Builds Manufacturing and Distribution Facility for Rinnai in Georgia

GRIFFIN, Ga., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial developer PNK Group has completed a 306,000-square-foot build-to-suit manufacturing and distribution facility for Rinnai America Corporation in Griffin, Georgia. The lease was signed in August 2025.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony took place in late April 2026, bringing together Griffin Mayor Doug Hollberg, State Rep. Beth Camp (R-Concord), project partners, and community members.

Mark Stiles, Partner at PNK Group, and Frank Windsor, President of Rinnai America Corporation, at Rinnai's grand opening ceremony in Griffin, Georgia

The facility features modern industrial specifications, including 40-foot clear height, 39 dock doors, 4 drive-in doors, a 190-foot truck court, 70 trailer parking, and 170 car parking spaces.

"PNK Group was a strong partner throughout this project, demonstrating a clear understanding of our operational requirements," said Frank Windsor, President, Rinnai America Corporation. "Their approach helped bring to life a facility that performs at the level our business demands."

Griffin has established itself as a proven industrial cluster, with major manufacturers including Caterpillar, Hoshizaki America, and International Paper operating in the region. The site offers convenient access to Interstate 75, enabling coverage of approximately one quarter of the U.S. population within one day's truck delivery.

The transaction was completed with the involvement of brokerage firm Savills. Max Schneider and Tom Kubis represented the tenant in the deal.

"PNK Group is pleased to be partnering with Rinnai to assist in their continued growth and expansion in the Southeast. We are proud to have delivered another project that meets the highest industry standards," said a representative of PNK Group.

The facility was built using PNK Group's proprietary Building Assembly Set (BAS) technology. The method is based on the use of high-precision, large-format prefabricated components produced at PNK Group's own factories in Georgia and Pennsylvania. Pre-manufactured components stored in inventory significantly accelerate on-site assembly and reduce overall project timelines.

PNK Group's industrial buildings are versatile and highly adaptable, enabling seamless conversion between warehousing and manufacturing uses without significant reconstruction costs.

About Rinnai America Corporation

Rinnai America Corporation is a leading manufacturer of innovative, energy-efficient tankless water heaters and home comfort solutions. With five decades in North America and more than

100 years globally, the company is committed to creating a healthier way of living through reliable commercial and residential high-performance systems.

About PNK Group

PNK Group is a full-cycle engineering, manufacturing, and development company that develops its own technological innovations and applies the world's best engineering solutions in industrial construction. Its construction method is based on large-unit blocks, making the assembly of buildings simpler due to the high precision with which each element is produced. This approach minimizes the need for a large workforce and heavy machinery.

Contact Info:

Organization: PNK Group

Website: https://pnk.group

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (646) 517 7915

Address: 17 State Street, Suite 3930, New York, NY 10004

SOURCE PNK Group