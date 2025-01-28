PNK Group has Invested $120 Million in a Building for Ecolab in North Carolina

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PNK Group, developer of a new generation of industrial buildings, has built a distribution center with more than 1 million square feet of space.

The new industrial building located in High Point, North Carolina became the second building constructed by PNK Group for Ecolab Corporation, a major global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions.

PNK Group's investment in this building was approximately $120 million. PNK Group bought the land, designed the building and supervised the entire construction process. The total area of the building, that has been already handed over to the Customer, is 1,057,564 square feet.

The first distribution center was built in Atlanta and became part of the PNK Southern Gateway Industrial Park. The new cooperation confirmed that the partners trust each other and the customer is satisfied with the level and quality of the building.

As an engineering and manufacturing pioneer, PNK Group spearheads technological advancements in industrial construction. The company's construction methodology, utilizing large-unit blocks, streamlines building assembly through precise element production, minimizing the need for extensive labor and heavy machinery.

