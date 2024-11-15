PNM reaches Settlement in Principle in 2025 Rate Request

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PNM, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM), filed a joint notice with the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC) indicating several parties have reached a Settlement in Principle in PNM's 2025 Rate Request application.

In order to facilitate the completion of a comprehensive stipulation, parties filed an unopposed joint motion to request a modification to the procedural schedule in the case to vacate the November 26, 2024, testimony deadline. The motion requests a scheduling conference during the week of December 2, 2024, to modify the deadlines prior to evidentiary hearings, which are requested to remain scheduled to begin in mid-February 2025.

Parties to the joint notice and motion include the New Mexico Department of Justice, Albuquerque Bernalillo Water Utility Authority, Utility Division Staff, Bernalillo County, NM AREA and Walmart.

Any subsequent stipulation is subject to NMPRC approval.

Today's filing and the application are available at https://www.txnmenergy.com/investors/rates-and-filings/pnm-nmprc-filings.aspx.

Background:

TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM), an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, delivers energy to more than 800,000 homes and businesses across Texas and New Mexico through its regulated utilities, TNMP and PNM. For more information, visit the company's website at www.TXNMEnergy.com.

Contacts:

Analysts Media Lisa Goodman Corporate Communications (505) 241-2160 (505) 241-2743

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements made in this news release for TXNM Energy, Inc. ("TXNM"), Public Service Company of New Mexico ("PNM"), or Texas-New Mexico Power Company ("TNMP") (collectively, the "Company") that relate to future events or expectations, projections, estimates, intentions, goals, targets, and strategies, including the unaudited financial results and earnings guidance, are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and estimates and apply only as of the date of this report. TXNM, PNM, and TNMP assume no obligation to update this information. Because actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, TXNM, PNM, and TNMP caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. TXNM's, PNM's, and TNMP's business, financial condition, cash flow, and operating results are influenced by many factors, which are often beyond their control, that can cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of risk factors and other important factors affecting forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q filings and the information included in the Company's Forms 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors are specifically incorporated by reference herein.

SOURCE TXNM Energy, Inc.