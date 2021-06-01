PNY GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti; Even higher levels of NVIDIA Ampere- Powered Performance

Powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti delivers an incredible leap in performance and fidelity with acclaimed features such as ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS performance-boosting AI, NVIDIA Reflex latency-reduction, NVIDIA Broadcast streaming features and additional memory that allows it to speed through the most popular creator applications as well.

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti delivers the ultra-performance that gamers crave, allowing for blistering 4k and 1440p gameplay. It's built with enhanced RT Cores and Tensor Cores, new streaming multiprocessors, and superfast G6X memory for an amazing gaming experience.

Featuring 12GB of superfast GDDR6X memory, and 10240 CUDA cores, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti delivers ultra-performance gamers and content creators demand to get the most out of their system.

PNY GeForce RTX 3070 Ti



The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is also powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture. Built with enhanced RT Cores and Tensor Cores, new streaming multiprocessors, and superfast G6X memory, it gives you the power you need to rip through the most demanding games.

With faster memory and more CUDA cores, at higher clock speeds than the non-Ti variant, the RTX 3070 Ti offers more performance without compromise.

Designed to Perform

Both models feature bold RGB equipped triple fan coolers that offer impressive styling and high performance cooling even during demanding games. Both the REVEL and UPRISING models of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti are equipped with robust back plates to protect sensitive components and provide sleek aesthetics.

The Most Realistic Way to Game

With more power to tap into, the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti can drive higher frame rates at higher resolutions than their non-Ti counterparts. Combined with real-time ray tracing, these cards bring unparalleled in-game performance and realism to gamers everywhere.

Overclocking and RGB Customization

The PNY XLR8 Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti are compatible with PNY's VelocityX™ control software which allows for customizing and monitoring critical stats like core clock, memory clock, core temperature, fan speed, RGB lighting and more. Fine tune your graphics card parameters and control your card's lighting.

PNY GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

12GB GDDR6X (384-bit)

3 Fan

PCI Express 4.0

DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1

Robust metal back plate on the REVEL and UPRISING editions

EPIC-X RGB on Revel and Uprising editions

Twin ball bearing fan hubs for improved longevity

PNY GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

8GB GDDR6X (256-bit)

3 Fan

PCI Express 4.0

DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1

Durable back plate on the REVEL and UPRISING editions

EPIC-X RGB on Revel and Uprising editions

Twin ball bearing fan hubs for improved longevity

Product Availability:

PNY XLR8 Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti will be available starting early June via BestBuy.com and Amazon.com as well as on PNY.com and other eTail partners.

