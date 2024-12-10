PNY Unveils CS2150 M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD, Transforming Storage with Unparalleled Performance and Dependability

PARSIPPANY, N.J. , Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PNY® announced the addition of the CS2150 M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD to its lineup of solid-state drives.

The CS2150 leads the way in advanced storage technology, utilizing the NVMe PCIe Gen5 x4 interface to achieve exceptional data transfer speeds. With sequential read speeds reaching up to 10,300 MB/s and write speeds up to 8,600 MB/s², this groundbreaking solution elevates computing performance to new heights. Perfect for professionals, tech enthusiasts, content creators, and anyone demanding top-tier storage performance, the CS2150 sets a new standard for speed and efficiency.

Enhanced Gameplay with Microsoft® DirectStorage

PNY's CS2150 SSD harnesses the power of Microsoft® DirectStorage4, a revolutionary Windows 11 feature that accelerates game load times and enhances image quality. Combined with the legendary PNY XLR8 Gaming DDR5 DRAM and a high-performance graphics card like the PNY GeForce RTXTM 4080 SUPER 16GB XLR8 Gaming VERTOTM EPIC-X RGBTM Overclocked Triple Fan, you'll enjoy faster load times and smoother gameplay, giving you more time to spend immersed in the world of gaming.

Product Features

NEXT-GENERATION SPEED: Superior performance compared to NVMe Gen4 x4 solid state drives (SSD) with speeds of up to 10,300 MB/s Seq. Read and 8,600 MB/s 2 Seq Write.

Superior performance compared to NVMe Gen4 x4 solid state drives (SSD) with speeds of up to 10,300 MB/s Seq. Read and 8,600 MB/s Seq Write. PRODUCTIVITY: With lightning-fast read and write speeds, reduced load times, and better overall system responsiveness, it's the ideal solution for PC enthusiasts, gamers, and content creators who demand the most from their computers.

With lightning-fast read and write speeds, reduced load times, and better overall system responsiveness, it's the ideal solution for PC enthusiasts, gamers, and content creators who demand the most from their computers. DATA PROTECTION: TCG Opal 2.0 enabled for Hardware encryption and storage security.

TCG Opal 2.0 enabled for Hardware encryption and storage security. RELIABLE: Highly durable, with a competitive 5-year limited warranty or TBW for reliable storage, for full details visit www.PNY.com.

Product Specifications:

PNY CS2150 M.2 NVMe Gen5 x4 Solid State Drive

Interface: PCIe Gen5 Interface (NVMe Gen5 x4)

Speed: up to 10,300 MB/s 2 Read and up to 8,600 MB/s 2 Write (varies by capacity)

Read and up to 8,600 MB/s Write (varies by capacity) Capacities: 1TB, 2TB 3

Form Factor: M.2 2280

Warranty: 5-year limited warranty or TBW5

Product Availability

PNY CS2150 M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen5 x4 SSDs will be available December 2024 at the below SRP's; Contact a PNY account manager for details or purchase through www.pny.com or www.amazon.com.

1TB: $99.99

2TB: $179.99

About PNY Technologies and XLR8 Gaming

Create, store, and game with PNY. Established in 1985, PNY Technologies®, Inc. celebrates almost 40 years of global business excellence as a leading manufacturer and supplier of cutting-edge NVIDIA® GeForce® Consumer and Professional GPU solutions, Flash Memory Cards, USB Flash Drives, Solid State Drives, and Computer Memory Upgrade Modules. Designed for casual and professional gamers, creators, tech enthusiasts, and hobbyists; the company's gaming-visualization, photography-videography, mobility, and business solutions are widely available from major retail, e-tail, and wholesale outlets internationally.

Headquartered in the USA, PNY maintains facilities in North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Latin America.

XLR8 Gaming, PNY Technologies' brand designed for gaming and modding enthusiasts, powers their journey towards the ultimate PC experience.

© 2024 PNY Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. The PNY logo is a registered trademark of PNY Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners and no affiliation between PNY and such owners should be inferred. Sequential read and write data transfer rates based on PNY internal testing using an NVMe PCIe Gen5 x4 host device; slower performance is expected when equipped in PCIe Gen4 x4 host devices. Performance may vary depending upon drive capacity, host device, OS and application. For Flash Media Devices, 1 megabyte = 1 million bytes; 1 gigabyte = 1 billion bytes. Actual useable capacity may vary. Some of the listed capacities are used for formatting and other functions, and thus are not available for data storage. Requires Windows 10 version 1909 or higher, an NVMe PCIe 3.0 or higher SSD such as a PNY CS2150 Gen5 x4 SSD, and a graphics card that supports DirectX12 and Shader Model 6.0. Only PC games that support Microsoft DirectStorage will experience improved load times and game performance. For full details, please visit www.pny.com.

