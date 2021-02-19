Podcast on the History of Racism Drops Bonus Episode on Reparations

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The team behind Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America is releasing a timely bonus podcast episode tonight on H.R. 40, a bill introduced in Congress examining the fundamental injustice and inhumanity of slavery in the United States, and what should be done to address slavery's ugly legacy.

"The true cost of slavery must be reckoned with and redressed."--Matthew McCarthy, Ben & Jerry's CEO Tweet this Host and legal expert Jeffery Robinson looks at slavery's long legacy and the case for reparations in a bonus episode of the "Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America" podcast, dropping tonight. Legal expert Jeffery Robinson hosts a bonus episode of “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America” that focuses on the long-term effects of slavery and what can be done. "Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America" is a podcast created by Ben & Jerry’s, Vox Media, and The Who We Are Project. It examines the lesser-known history of racial injustice. A bonus episode of “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America” drops tonight, focusing on reparations.

Ben & Jerry's, Vox Creative and the Who We Are Project launched the podcast series in September last year to examine the lesser-known history of racial injustice and the hidden ways legal discrimination and state-sanctioned brutality continued long after slavery ended. Over six episodes, host and legal expert Jeffery Robinson looked at how slavery continues to profoundly limit Black Americans' ability to gain access to jobs, housing, education, and health care; or to create and accumulate wealth.

Tonight's bonus Episode 7 addresses reparations and the ways recompense has been discussed as policy for the last 100+ years. The episode airs just two days after Ben & Jerry's planned to submit testimony in support of H.R. 40 at a House hearing. "The Atlantic slave trade and the brutal discrimination against African Americans that followed emancipation are part of an immoral period in our nation's history, casting a shadow we live under today," said Ben & Jerry's CEO Matthew McCarthy. "The true cost of slavery must be acknowledged and the privilege that accrued to some at the expense of others must be reckoned with and redressed."

The Who We Are series made the top 100 list for Apple podcasts in its third week– a major feat for a branded podcast – and remained at the top of history podcast charts for the entirety of its season, even reaching #3. It was Vox Media Podcast Network's first original series produced in partnership with a brand.

