PODD Investor Alert: Insulet Corp. Potential Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Company Allegedly Concealed Device Defect: Levi & Korsinsky

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Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Apr 15, 2026, 09:00 ET

Insulet Corp. Stock Falls After Voluntary Medical Device Correction Reveals Omnipod 5 Insulin-Leakage Defect Affecting Thousands of Pods

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insulet Corp. (NASDAQ: PODD) shares dropped approximately 6.9% after the Company filed an 8-K on March 12, 2026, disclosing a voluntary medical device correction covering Omnipod 5 insulin pods due to a design defect that could cause insulin leakage -- a defect linked to eighteen serious adverse events. Shareholders who lost money on their PODD investment are encouraged to submit their information here . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected]  or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The voluntary correction disclosed that the affected pods -- representing roughly 1.5% of annual production -- carried a defect capable of causing insulin leakage leading to hospitalization and diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA). Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether Insulet and certain executives were aware of the defect prior to the March 12 disclosure, including during the Company's Q4 2025 earnings call on February 18, 2026, where CEO Ashley McEvoy described Omnipod as demonstrating "reliability, consistency and broad appeal" and stated that "real-world outcomes continue to earn prescriber and patient confidence."

The 8-K filing referenced eighteen serious adverse events tied to the defect. The FDA's medical device correction database catalogued the action. No serious adverse events had been referenced in the February 18 prior filing or earnings presentation.

If you purchased Insulet Corp. shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected]  or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor
New York, NY 10004
[email protected] 
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

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