Podiatry Content Connection's Practice Builder™ Sets the Standard for Practice Growth

METUCHEN, N.J., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Podiatry Content Connection (PCC), a content and digital marketing provider for podiatrists and chiropodists, has raised the bar with their service, Practice Builder™.

This premier marketing platform combines cutting-edge technology, marketing acumen, and creative problem-solving to help grow podiatry practices and increase their revenue. In fact, based on CHASE Bank's "Customer Insights," PCC clients earn more money than podiatrists who work with other marketing firms.

Practice Builder™ offers the following features:

Content Marketing

Fresh, podiatry-related blogs and companion articles will be written by skilled writers and posted weekly to educate and captivate potential patients. This advanced search engine optimization (SEO) service guarantees a practice's prominence on Google's first page.

Optimization on 70+ Website Directories

A practice's directory listings, on Google, Yelp, Bing, etc., are kept up-to-date and accurate, including real, current reviews for quick and easy discovery by potential patients.

GPS Listings and Google/Apple Maps

GPS and Google/Apple Maps listings help boost a practice's local visibility.

Website Designs That Get Results

A new website will be designed, or the practice's existing website will be enhanced, to work on all devices and be SEO-friendly, attractive and intuitive. Websites will attract visitors and convert them into patients.

Social Media Engagement

Content is posted weekly on social media and links to the podiatrist's website. Social media ads are also used to reach even more potential patients. Together they build a robust online presence.

Reputation Management Tools Driven by Technology

A streamlined system makes it easy for practices to encourage and manage reviews that enhance their reputation and increase new-patient volume.

Periodic Progress Reporting

Quarterly/monthly meetings with dedicated account managers provide unparalleled support. They will guide the practice through every step, while measuring success, reviewing progress, and finessing strategy.

Practice Builder™ serves the needs of a single provider as well as a podiatry group with 20 offices. It is perfect for any podiatry practice that wants to attract more new patients and increase practice revenue.

For more information about Practice Builder™, contact Podiatry Content Connection at 718-475-9449, visit PodiatryCC.com, or follow on Facebook.

About Podiatry Content Connection

Podiatry Content Connection specializes in creating comprehensive online marketing strategies that include website development, content creation, reputation management, social media engagement, Google Ads and more, all tailored to the unique needs of podiatrists and chiropodists.

SOURCE Podiatry Content Connection