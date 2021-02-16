PODS® Appoints Kathryn V. Marinello As President And CEO

"Kathy is a proven, visionary leader, and we are thrilled to welcome her to PODS," said SVP and Chief Financial Officer Simon Gregorich. "PODS is a brand built on the spirit of innovation, and Kathy's track record of implementing bold, forward-thinking strategies to drive growth makes her uniquely positioned to steer the company forward."

Marinello was most recently the President and CEO of Hertz Global Holdings, where she oversaw $10 billion in revenue, fostering 10 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and nine consecutive quarters of profitability growth. Previously, Marinello was Senior Advisor for Ares Management, LLC, a leading global alternative asset manager, and she has held Chief Executive Officer roles at companies including Stream Global Services, Ceridian Corporation, the Electronic Payments Group at First Data and the Fleet Commercial Finance, Consumer Insurance and Consumer Finance divisions of General Electric.

"When PODS introduced its portable on demand storage solutions, it changed the way the world thinks about moving and storage. That longtime commitment to meeting our customers' unique, personal needs is fundamental to who we are as a company, and it is what excites me most about the opportunities ahead of us," said Kathy Marinello. "It's an honor to join a team of such passionate and caring professionals, whose hard work and dedication to excellence in customer service are key to our success. I look forward to building on PODS' strong foundation and leading the company into its next chapter, expanding the legacy of service and innovation, and meeting customers exactly where they are and where they need us."

In addition to her executive leadership experience, Marinello has served on the Boards of major companies including Ceridian, General Motors, Stream Global Services, RealPage, Nielsen, Volvo, Hertz, and MasterCard US. She holds a bachelor's degree from the State University of New York at Albany and an MBA from Hofstra University.

Ms. Marinello succeeds outgoing President and CEO John B. Koch, who has announced his retirement following over eight years of service to PODS.

To learn more about Kathy Marinello and PODS, visit www.PODS.com/aboutus.

About PODS Enterprises, LLC

At PODS, we know that your moving and storage needs are unique, which is why we offer flexible, personal solutions with unlimited time, space, and control. When PODS pioneered portable storage in 1998, we introduced the world to a brand new way to move and store the things that matter most. Now an industry leader, PODS provides residential and commercial services in 46 U.S. states, Canada, Australia, and the UK. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 1.2 million long-distance moves, more than 5.4 million initial deliveries, and has over 227,000 PODS containers in service. To learn more about how PODS provides customers with a personal moving and storage team, visit PODS.com .

