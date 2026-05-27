Sun Belt Dominance Continues with Florida and Tennessee Tied as Most Popular Move-In States; While California and Larger Metro Cities Continue to See Elevated Move-Outs

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PODS Enterprises, LLC, an industry leader that revolutionized the moving and storage category through its portable container service offerings, today unveils its sixth annual Moving Trends Report, highlighting the U.S. cities with the most move-ins and move-outs.

Sun Belt continues to soar; Florida and Tennessee tie for most popular moving destinations

PODS® Moving Trends Report Reveals Where Americans Are Relocating in 2026 as Affordability Becomes the Top Driver of Moves

Sun Belt dominance continued in 2026, with the region claiming 80% of the most popular destination cities, up from 75% in 2025.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Myrtle Beach, SC-Wilmington, NC area claimed the top spot for move-ins, while Ocala, FL, ranked second for the third straight year. Dallas-Fort Worth, TX, climbed two spots to third this year, signaling continued demand for large metro areas known for offering strong job markets, relative affordability, and continued population growth.

Florida and Tennessee tied for the most cities represented in the top 20 move-in rankings, with four each. Florida experienced a notable resurgence this year, doubling the number of represented cities from 2025 and welcoming Sarasota back into the rankings after falling off last year's list. Tennessee remained a strong relocation destination overall, though several cities shifted modestly lower in the rankings year over year.

Top 10 cities with the highest number of move-ins:

Myrtle Beach, SC-Wilmington, NC (1st in 2025) Ocala, FL (2nd in 2025) Dallas-Fort Worth, TX (5th in 2025) Raleigh, NC (3rd in 2025) Greenville-Spartanburg, SC (4th in 2025) Charlotte, NC (6th in 2025) Boise, ID (7th in 2025) Knoxville, TN (8th in 2025) Sarasota, FL (unranked in 2025) Jacksonville, FL (10th in 2025)

"Our latest Moving Trends Report reinforces what we are seeing from American movers across the board. Affordability is now the primary driver behind where they choose to live," said James Shively, Chief Operating Officer at PODS. "As economic uncertainty continues to shape decision-making, people are moving to Sun Belt states perceived to offer a more sustainable cost of living without sacrificing job opportunities, community, or quality of life. Persistent move-outs from high-cost metro areas underscore the growing pressure many households face, which we have seen time and time again in cities like Los Angeles and Miami, which continue to surface at the top of our move-out list."

California leads in move-outs for fifth consecutive year

While Sun Belt cities dominate where people are moving, California continues to see significant outmigration. California leads all states in move-outs, with seven cities on the exodus list. Los Angeles claims the top spot for move-outs for the fifth consecutive year.

Other major move-out markets this year included South Florida, Northern California, Washington, D.C., and Long Island, NY. These areas are where rising living costs and affordability pressures are likely to continue influencing relocation patterns.

Top 10 cities with the highest number of move-outs:

Los Angeles, CA (1st in 2025) South Florida (Miami area) (3rd in 2025) Northern California (San Francisco area) (2nd in 2025) Washington, D.C. (14th in 2025) Long Island, NY (Serving parts of NYC) (4th in 2025) Central Jersey, NJ (6th in 2025) Boston, MA (8th in 2025) Hudson Valley, NY (9th in 2025) Chicago, IL (7th in 2025) San Diego, CA (5th in 2025)

Key trends shaping where people are moving to in 2026

Economic uncertainty and rising costs: PODS' recent Moving Mindset Study revealed that affordability overtook career as the top deciding factor for where people are moving to in 2026. According to the survey, 58% cited affordability as their top motivator for relocating, with community and connection in close second at 41%.





PODS' recent Moving Mindset Study revealed that affordability overtook career as the top deciding factor for where people are moving to in 2026. According to the survey, 58% cited affordability as their top motivator for relocating, with community and connection in close second at 41%. More sellers than buyers: Current market dynamics show more motivated sellers than buyers. Prospective purchasers are carefully weighing affordability, mortgage rates, and economic uncertainty before deciding on their next move.

The data in the Moving Trends Report analyzes net long-distance moves from January 2025 through March 2026.

To see the full top 20 list of the cities Americans are moving to and from, as well as expert analysis, please visit the full post on the PODS Blog.

About PODS Enterprises, LLC

A trusted moving and storage leader for more than 25 years, PODS offers a simpler and more flexible way to move. PODS pioneered portable moving and storage in 1998 and has been giving customers control over their moves by adapting to their pace, dates, and locations ever since. Today, with over seven million moves, PODS provides residential and commercial moving and storage services in the U.S., Canada, and the UK. Whether it's a long-distance or international relocation, an across-town move, or a renovation project, there is a PODS solution for any move. To learn more, visit PODS.com.

SOURCE PODS Enterprises, LLC