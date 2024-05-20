PODS® Unveils Fourth Annual Moving Trends Report

Southern Charm Surges: Carolinas Account for 30% of Top 10 U.S. Relocation Hotspots, While Southern Appalachians Draw Significant Appeal for Americans Seeking Better Cost of Living and Warmer Climates

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PODS Enterprises, LLC, an industry leader that revolutionized the moving and storage category through its portable container service offerings, today released its fourth annual Moving Trends Report identifying the top 20 cities Americans are fleeing from, and flocking to, in 2024. The report analyzes consumer movements throughout the past fifteen months, identifying the environmental and economic factors that inspired these trends.

Carolinas and Appalachians become new hotspots as pandemic cities cool off

For the second consecutive year, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Wilmington, North Carolina landed the top spot on the list. Raleigh, North Carolina jumped 14 places compared to last year, coming in sixth in 2024. However, it's not just these coastal gems that are seeing an influx of new residents. The entire Southern Appalachian region is booming, with droves of people seeking the "quiet life" in states like Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama.

More Americans are calling the Southeast home with the promise of lower costs of living, an exceptional quality of life, an incredible food scene, easy access to nature, and vibrant metro areas. This migration highlights the region's broad appeal to those craving a more balanced lifestyle at a reasonable price point without sacrificing modern amenities and rich cultural experiences.

Top 10 cities with the highest number of move-ins:

Myrtle Beach, SC / Wilmington, NC (1st in 2023) Ocala, FL (4th in 2023) Houston, TX (5th in 2023) Greenville - Spartanburg, SC (10th in 2023) Charlotte, NC (16th in 2023) Raleigh, NC (20th in 2023) Phoenix, AZ (18th in 2023) Knoxville, TN (7th in 2023) Jacksonville, FL (8th in 2023) Asheville, NC (17th in 2023)

"Last year, we noted the Carolinas were worth watching, and this year, they've not only taken the trophy as the number one spot for new moves but also broken a record," said Rich Schwartz, SVP of Corporate Operations at PODS. "On the flip side, we're continuing to see a throughline where expensive metro areas are prompting Americans to flock to cities and states where the cost of living is lower, and the lifestyle is more balanced."

California dreaming turns to natural living: housing costs push Americans out of cities

Los Angeles, Northern California, South Florida's Miami metro, and Long Island, New York continue to see the largest population exoduses. While the draw to natural surroundings is a driving force, skyrocketing costs of living have proven equally influential in this lifestyle pivot. Exorbitant housing costs, overcrowding, and hefty tax burdens have become, for some, insurmountable challenges in these urban centers. As a result, many residents find themselves priced out and seeking reprieve from major cities. This mass relocation underscores the growing appeal among Americans in prioritizing access to nature and a more sustainable quality of life over the pace of city living.

Top 10 cities with the highest number of move-outs:

Los Angeles, CA (1st in 2023) Northern California ( San Francisco area) (2nd in 2023) South Florida ( Miami area) (5th in 2023) Long Island, NY (Serving parts of NYC) (4th in 2023) Austin, TX (Not ranked in 2023) Central Jersey, NJ (6th in 2023) Chicago, IL (3rd in 2023) San Diego, CA (14th in 2023) Stockton - Modesto, CA (9th in 2023) Hudson Valley, NY (11th in 2023)

