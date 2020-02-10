Poets&Quants™ Launches Interactive Community Feature, MBA Watch, with Launch Partner mbaMission

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants, the definitive online publication for business education news, has unveiled MBA Watch, a revolutionary feature for the Poets&Quants MBA-bound community that incorporates smart advice from MBA admissions experts, including launch partner mbaMission, and invites the wider student community to weigh in on the odds of acceptance.



MBA Watch has its roots in Poets&Quants' highly popular Handicapping Your MBA Odds series in which applicants who submit basic profile information have the odds of their success at target schools assessed by HBSGuru.com Founder Sandy Kreisberg and P&Q Founder John A. Byrne.



"We think this is going to be great new service to MBA applicants who want to get into a highly ranked MBA program," Byrne says. "Once you share your background and goals, you can sit back and watch as our readers and our experts provide valuable feedback on your candidacy. They'll assess your odds of getting into your first-choice school and give you specific advice on how to improve your odds and whether you should apply to other schools."



A free service for students, MBA Watch also allows readers to sort profiles from a variety of criteria including first-choice school, the applicant's industry, and the odds estimated by both the experts and the wisdom of the P&Q crowd.



Our debut panel of experts includes several of mbaMission's 25 full-time consultants, Liza Weale of Gatehouse Admissions, P&Q Founder Byrne, HBSGuru.com Founder Kreisberg, and Alex Min of The MBA Exchange.



"MBA Watch is an interactive way to increase your sense of belonging to a community of people who are traveling along with you on the same often anxiety-filled journey to a highly selective MBA program," Byrne says. "And it's an opportunity to share your journey with others who can benefit from knowing who gets in and who doesn't."



